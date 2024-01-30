DCU makes huge casting announcement with Supergirl reveal

The latest addition to the DC Universe has finally been unveiled, quelling widespread speculation surrounding the casting of Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl.

It seems director James Gunn' has finally found his woman, with House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock set to take on the role.

A breakout star from the Game of Thrones prequel, Alcock fought off stiff competition from Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly to land the highly sought-after role.

Announced on Monday evening by Gunn over social media, the Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director took to Instagram to confirm the casting.

Confirming speculation surrounding the casting, Gunn wrote: "This is accurate."

He continued: "Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU.

"Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."

As for when the star will debut on the big screen, it's believed James Gunn will begin her introduction as part of Superman: Legacy which kicks-off filming in the US at the end of February.

The appearance is expected to drip feed her into the Universe before taking to the helm as part of Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow.

Based on Tom King’s and Bilquis Evely comic book of the same name, the Supergirl follow-up was announced as part of Gunn's vision for the DCU going forward.

It marks the first chapter of his and Peter Safran's vision for the new leg of the DC franchise.

Speaking following his appointment to the franchise, Gunn said: "This is a very different type of Supergirl."

"We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from, you know, the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip-off of Krypton and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl and is much more hardcore.

"She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he added.

Superman: Legacy is expected to hit our screens on July 11, 2025.

