Is Quentin Tarantino heading for a Kill Bill prequel?

Tarantino has a few cult hits under his belt - rumour has it you can’t apply for any kind of media degree you have to send proof to the university that you had some kind of Pulp Fiction poster on your wall growing up.

Now, Gen Alpha (and Z for that matter), maybe able to experience the Kill Bill hype first hand as Tarantino revealed a Bill “origin” story is currently on his mind.

Tarantino has teamed up with Thurman recently, the pair also working with Fortnite to make Yuki’s Revenge - a short animated film using the Unreal game engine. The film will tell the story of a lost chapter from the original film, sending Tarantino devotees and gamers alike into a happy frenzy.

The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

During a Q&A at the premiere of the short at the Vista Theatre in LA, Tarantinto was asked if there was anything else in store for the Tarantino universe. “We’ll see” he replied to Pop Culture News. “I’ve got other things to do … I have a whole Kill Bill idea in my mind but I was wiped out. I like the idea of a Bill origin. And the three godfathers that made Bill: Esteban Vihaio, Pai Mei, and Hattori Hanzo. Will I live long enough to do that? That remains to be seen.”

The reception over the short has been a bit divided so far, but usually no one turns down extra Tarantino. Could we be seeing that iconic yellow jumpsuit once again? It's certainly looking more likely...





