Texas Chainsaw Massacre TV series in the works at A24 with Glen Powell producing

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is reportedly heading back from the dead, with a new TV series now in development at A24. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which revealed the indie studio has won a competitive bidding war for the rights to the legendary horror property.

According to the report, the planned series will be directed by The Long Walk writer JT Mollner, with Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell attached as an executive producer. Powell is not currently expected to appear on screen, but is helping steer the project behind the scenes.

For horror fans, that A24 involvement is doing a lot of heavy lifting. The studio has built a proper reputation for elevated, boundary-pushing scares over the last decade, with titles including Hereditary, Midsommar and Ti West’s X trilogy all under its belt. It’s also already tinkering with classic slasher IP via Peacock’s upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake.

Mollner has been quick to stress that the goal isn’t to mess with the original 1974 film, widely regarded as one of horror’s all-time greats, but instead expand its world.

“I’ve said publicly that I’m not interested in remaking perfect films,” Mollner said in a statement. “When the opportunity for a long-form exploration into this world arose, I saw it as a fresh way in, as well as a way to honour the existing folklore.”

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Exclusive Trailer - 50th Anniversary (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Powell echoed that reverence for the source material, calling The Texas Chain Saw Massacre “one of my favourite films” and a defining horror movie for his home state of Texas.

The series brings in some serious legacy credibility, too. Kim Henkel, who co-wrote the original film alongside director Tobe Hooper, is on board as an executive producer. Roy Lee (It, Barbarian) and Steven Schneider are also part of the producing team.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Interestingly, the TV project isn’t the only Chainsaw revival currently bubbling away. The same producers are also quietly developing a new film set in the franchise’s universe, although Mollner isn’t attached to that side of things.

Since Leatherface first burst onto screens in 1974, the franchise has spawned eight sequels, prequels and reboots, most recently Netflix’s 2022 instalment. Quality has… varied. But the involvement of A24 suggests this new take could lean more arthouse nightmare than straight-up gorefest.

No release window or casting details have been announced yet, but if A24 sticks the landing, this could be one of the more intriguing horror resurrections in years.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



