Meet the Parents 4 gets a new title and confirms its cast - with familiar faces and a surprising addition
Return of the Fockers
Meet the Parents 4 has a new title, Focker In-Law, marking another return of what was considered a dormant series, as we get more and more sequels every day, ranging from Shrek 5 to Spinal Tap II. Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back, proving that some comedic pairings are just too effective to forget, even after 14 years.
The news broke like a carefully placed booby trap in Jack Byrnes' (De Niro) house, confirming that the dynamic duo will once again grace our screens. Pop sensation Ariana Grande, a woman whose vocal range puts Greg Focker’s lie detector skills to shame, is also joining the cast as she continues to bounce between actress and singer.
Owen Wilson is reprising his role as the ever-so-chill Kevin Rawley, presumably to offer some much-needed spiritual guidance to the Focker family amidst the inevitable chaos. Blythe Danner and Teri Polo are also expected to return, ready to navigate the awkward family dinners and passive-aggressive comments that are a (relatable) Focker family tradition.
John Hamburg, the man behind the first three films' screenplays, is back in the director's chair, promising a fresh take on the Focker saga.
Stiller, ever the master of self-deprecating humour, recently hinted at the film's plot, noting that he's now the same age De Niro was in the original Meet the Parents. "It felt like a mirror to the first film," Stiller quipped, "where one of my kids is thinking about introducing his person to the family."
This highly anticipated film aims to recapture the magic of the original 2000 release, after the previous instalment didn't quite live up to expectations. So mark your calendars for 2026 when the film is set to release.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Netflix just added an all-time comedy classic — and it's about to get a bigscreen reboot
A welcome laugh from the past
-
Exclusive: Tim Key on Hollywood humour, Partridges and pigeon suits — and his new book L.A. Baby!
Plus! The ten key items Tim Key can’t live without...
-
The Batman sequel script is finally finished
It's da Bat
-
Spreadsheet shame, strawpedos, and ditching the NHS for stand-up comedy: Patrick Spicer joins us in the Pub Corner
"Who cares about saving lives? It’s saving Word documents as PDFs that’s impressive… "
-
Monty Python and the Holy Grail turns 50: Facts, gags and trivia for the comedy classic
50 years of flesh wounds