Meet the Parents 4 gets a new title and confirms its cast - with familiar faces and a surprising addition

Meet the Parents 4 has a new title, Focker In-Law, marking another return of what was considered a dormant series, as we get more and more sequels every day, ranging from Shrek 5 to Spinal Tap II. Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back, proving that some comedic pairings are just too effective to forget, even after 14 years.

The news broke like a carefully placed booby trap in Jack Byrnes' (De Niro) house, confirming that the dynamic duo will once again grace our screens. Pop sensation Ariana Grande, a woman whose vocal range puts Greg Focker’s lie detector skills to shame, is also joining the cast as she continues to bounce between actress and singer.

Owen Wilson is reprising his role as the ever-so-chill Kevin Rawley, presumably to offer some much-needed spiritual guidance to the Focker family amidst the inevitable chaos. Blythe Danner and Teri Polo are also expected to return, ready to navigate the awkward family dinners and passive-aggressive comments that are a (relatable) Focker family tradition.

John Hamburg, the man behind the first three films' screenplays, is back in the director's chair, promising a fresh take on the Focker saga.

Stiller, ever the master of self-deprecating humour, recently hinted at the film's plot, noting that he's now the same age De Niro was in the original Meet the Parents. "It felt like a mirror to the first film," Stiller quipped, "where one of my kids is thinking about introducing his person to the family."

This highly anticipated film aims to recapture the magic of the original 2000 release, after the previous instalment didn't quite live up to expectations. So mark your calendars for 2026 when the film is set to release.