Why the God of War Amazon TV show is shaping up to be worthy of the gods

Prime Video is doubling down on the video game gold rush with a live-action God of War series, and it sounds like it’s aiming for blockbuster prestige rather than quietly dipping a toe in.

The upcoming show will adapt the hugely successful 2018 reboot of the PlayStation franchise, shifting focus away from Kratos’ original Greek mythology rampage and into the more emotionally loaded Norse-era story that reintroduced the character as a grizzled dad trying to keep his temper and his son in check.

Leading the charge is Sons of Anarchy's Ryan Hurst, who’ll be swapping biker leathers for ash-covered Spartan armour as Kratos. Hurst also has a neat bit of franchise history under his belt, having previously voiced Thor in God of War: Ragnarök, which gives the casting a slightly meta edge for fans who keep tabs on that sort of thing.

The series is being steered by Ronald D. Moore, whose CV includes Battlestar Galactica, Outlander and For All Mankind, suggesting Amazon is treating this less like disposable franchise filler and more like a flagship. The streamer has already handed the show a two-season order, which is usually a decent signal of confidence before filming has even started.

What to expect

(Image credit: Sony)

For anyone who’s never picked up a controller and is wondering why the God of War isn’t currently smashing up Greek gods, the short version is that Kratos already finished that job years ago.

The original trilogy, which kicked off on PlayStation 2 in 2005, followed the Spartan warrior’s revenge mission against the Olympians after he was manipulated into killing his own family. By the end of the third game, Kratos had levelled Greek mythology entirely and firmly established himself as gaming’s angriest anti-hero.

The 2018 reboot pivoted hard, both tonally and geographically. The story jumps forward considerably and drops Kratos into Norse mythology, where he’s attempting to live a quieter life in Midgard while raising his young son, Atreus.

The pair set off on a journey to scatter the ashes of Atreus’ mother, Faye, a mission that quickly snowballs into a myth-heavy road trip packed with gods, monsters and plenty of unresolved emotional baggage.

Amazon has confirmed the series will follow the narrative arc of the two most recent games, with the father-son relationship acting as the emotional core. In short, it’s less about blind rage and more about a man who used to solve everything with violence, trying, and often failing, to become a God worth worshipping, but most importantly, a good dad.

Who’s involved and when it might arrive

God of War Ragnarök - "Father and Son" Cinematic Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Callum Vinson is set to play Atreus, while the supporting cast is already stacking up with some heavyweight names. Mandy Patinkin will step into the role of Odin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson is playing Thor, Teresa Palmer takes on Sif, and Max Parker will appear as Heimdall.

Fan-favourite characters, including the wisecracking severed head Mimir, will be played by Alastair Duncan, the same actor as in the games, and the blacksmith brothers Brok and Sindri have been cast with Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka picking up the smithing hammer.

What we can tell from this casting is that the show may deviate slightly from the games, considering Thor, Heimdell and Odin only appear in the second game, but the casting would suggest the characters will be introduced a smidge earlier in the story. We're still waiting on who will be playing other important characters like Freya, Tyr and the first game's antagonist 'The Stranger'.

Directing duties for the opening episodes fall to Frederick E.O. Toye, whose track record includes Shōgun, The Boys and Prime Video’s Fallout, which feels like a fairly safe pair of hands for balancing large-scale fantasy with actual character drama.

There’s still no confirmed release date, but with pre-production currently underway in Vancouver, and a visual-effects-heavy production ahead, the smart money is on a 2027 arrival at the earliest.

If it lands properly, God of War could follow the same path as The Last of Us, another PlayStation adaptation that managed to break the long-standing curse of video game TV shows. The ingredients are definitely there: a bruised anti-hero, a reluctant parenting arc and a myth-driven fantasy world that isn’t trying to be the next Game of Thrones.





