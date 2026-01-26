Sophie Turner’s first tomb raid could be in London as filming is spotted

Prime Video’s new Tomb Raider series has been generating quite the hype, and this has only been increased with filming being sighted in London.

Fresh off her run in Avatar: Fire and Ash, American acting royalty Sigourney Weaver was spotted in London filming across different locations for the upcoming Tomb Raider series. Weaver is taking on the role of Evelyn Wallis, described as a “mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents.”

Even though we can’t gather a huge amount from the clips and videos, it feels as though Weaver is giving off some serious villain vibes, reminiscent of Kristen Scott Thomas circa the 2018 Tomb Raider movie. Sporting a mega collar and sharp business suit, if this doesn’t say *evil scheming * then something is getting lost in translation.

You can watch the - admittedly underwhelming - footage of the filming here.

Weaver’s garms aren’t the only attire that’s been teased, with Sophie Turner posting a picture of her character in full gear a couple of weeks ago, with fans spotting that it’s giving off 90s video game core.

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet) A photo posted by on

Alongside Turner and Weaver, other cast members have also been confirmed, including Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, and Celia Imrie. The new adaptation is being penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and the Fleabag, Killing Eve, and Indiana Jones creator is also serving as a director and executive producer.

Whilst we don’t have a release date for the new series yet, with filming already underway, it hopefully won’t be too long before we get an action-packed update.

