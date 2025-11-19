Annie Mac announces London residency of Before Midnight early doors club nights

Turned off by clubbing because it means you don’t get home until at least 4am? Annie Mac has the answer.

Before Midnight is a series of club nights that starts at 7pm and ends at midnight, catering for folks who want to get out for a dance, but also want to get some sleep.

It will be held at HERE at Outernet once a month between January and June 2026, on the last Friday of each month.

That’s “six shows, six months,” as Annie Mac says in her introductory video to the residency.

“The Before Midnight parties have been wildly varied, from big festival events to small sweat boxes, but to have the consistency of a London home feels like the apex of everything we have been trying to build,” says Mac.

“I wanted to keep tickets cheap, to keep phones off the dance floor, and to create a sense of belonging, where every person who walks through our doors feels safe and celebrated, and like they can dance as freely as possible. I will be DJ-ing for you on these nights.”

Tickets will cost £20 a pop, and the phone-free part means stickers will be put over camera phones on entry, rather than making you deposit your iPhone in a locker. And you spend half the night convinced it's been nicked.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-sale for Before Midnight tickets begins at 10am on November 20th, with general sale the following day, Friday 21st, at 10am. You can sign up for updates at the Before Midnight Laylo page to get earliest access.

Before Midnight has been around since 2022, introduced much as this residency was, as a club night for “people who need sleep.” It began in London’s Islington Assembly Hall, and last month a touring edition of the night was announced with bargain £10 tickets, including booking fees.

But, sadly, you’ve missed the lot now. Before Midnight took place at Brighton’s Concorde 2 on November 6th, Sheffield’s Forge on November 7th, in Cambridge Junction on November 8th, November 14th in Norwich and in Northampton on November 14th.

A Before Midnight festival of sorts all took place in Gunnersbury part in September this year, featuring Gilles Peterson, Heartless Crew and Femi Koleoso as well as Max, and others. It ran from 2pm to 10pm, and is set for a repeat next year too, on September 11th 2026. Line-up TBC.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



