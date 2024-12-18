UK venues claim 7 spots in 100 World's Best Clubs list

The International Nightlife Association has named the “world’s best 100 clubs” of 2024. And while the UK doesn’t get a sniff at the top spot, it does feature seven times in the list.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ibiza claims the top position with HÏ, a 5000 capacity venue just metres away from the beach. It has sat at the International Nightlife Association’s top spot since 2022, and also won DJ Mag’s pick of the year in 2024.

Not planning on hopping on an EasyJet flight just for a night out? Seven UK venues also placed on the World’s Best 100 Clubs list. Here are their positions:

26. Fabric (London)

28. Ministry of Sound (London)

29. Motion (Bristol)

39. Warehouse Project (Manchester)

48. Studio 338 (London)

80. Drumsheds (London)

95. Sub Club (Glasgow)

Compared to International Nightlife Association’s 2023 list, the UK has lost an entry for the now-closed London Printworks. It is in the process of redevelopment, to open up once again as a big cultural venue — fingers crossed some time in 2026.

However, the UK also gains an entry for Drumsheds, the massive multi-room venue that was once home to the country’s flagship IKEA store. And another, for Glasgow’s Sub Club.

This is arguably the most interesting of the UK’s entries, because it’s far smaller than most of the other spots on the top 100. Sub Club has space for just over 400 patrons, for a totally different vibe to the (near) super clubs that clog up the top 10.

Here is that top 10 listing, along with their capacity numbers:

1.HÏ, Ibiza (5000) 2. Green Valley, Camboriu Brazil (6000) 3. Ushuaia Ibiza (around 7800) 4. Boothaus, Cologne (2000) 5. Ecostage, Washington DC (3000) 6. E11Even, Miami (1000) 7. Shoko Barcelona (500) 8. DC-10, Barcelona (1500) 9. Opium, Barcelona (3000) 10. Avant Gardner/The Brooklyn Mirage, NYC (Up to 8000)

The full list of 100 clubs is available to pore over at the Nightlife International website.