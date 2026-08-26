Woolwich Works is hosting its first ever beer festival this September

Festivals are all well and good, even with the tornadoes of dust sweeping London’s most recent ones. When you start getting food and drink festivals, you know you’re approaching GOATed territory. Woolwich Works is the latest London crowd to be venturing into hopsy grounds as it has announced its first ever beer festival as part of an eclectic autumn season of events.

The festival comes from Woolwich Works, a former fireworks factory and very much a poster child of hipster London gentrification, now serving as a cultural hub. It currently hosts a rotating roster of community focused events like a stitch night, games nights, concerts, and workshops. On 19th September, it will be hosting its first ever beer festival which will kick off an entire autumn programme of food and drink focused events, bringing live entertainment along with it.

Taking over Woolwich Works for a full day, the Big Beer Fest will bring together 24 beers on tap from the venue’s own festival bar alongside six local guest breweries, hand-picked street food traders, live music, guided craft beer tastings and a Big Beer Quiz.

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Some of the brewtiful beers on offer are from guest breweries too, smaller spots that all serve up more speciality sips. Five of the six breweries are already confirmed, with Margate's Northdown Brewery, Bianca Road Brew Co and Big Hug Brewing from London, Bexley Brewery, and Iron Pier all set to make an appearance.

The festival is designed as a full day out rather than simply a sampling session. Alongside the breweries, visitors can explore street food, live music and guided masterclasses covering brewing, ingredients and flavour profiles. If you're off the sauce or just trying to make it through an enjoyable day without accidentally stumbling your way home, there will be a dedicated wine bar, with low and no-alcohol options and soft drinks available.

Tickets start at £8 for the festival, with a range of different options depending on how much you want included in your pass. A standard festival pass is £14, whilst the premium pass gets you a branded festival cup and three one-third pint tasting pours. The £8 option is for those who fancy tagging along just for the evening, granting visitors entry from 4pm so you an catch an evening pint and watch some live music from The Passenger.

Later in the season, the programme will also host cabaret, contemporary circus, poetry, theatre, heritage and live entertainment, including a spoken world evening and a world class show led by Ethiopian acrobatics.

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You can find out more about it including buying tickets here.





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