London's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition top photos revealed

The Natural History Museum’s exhibition of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year opens on 16th October, and some for the competition’s most-lauded shots have been revealed.

More than 65,000 photographs were submitted to the competition’s judges, while the final exhibition will feature 100 images. A handful of those have been published for anyone on the internet to enjoy.

You’ll find a handful of them below.

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“This exhibition offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience the wonder of our planet through the eyes of some of the world’s most talented photographers. At a time when nature is under more pressure than ever before, these photographs remind us of both what is at stake and what is worth protecting,” says Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum.

Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now. Adults will pay £19 for standard admission, while off-peak mid-week tickets are £17.

You book a time and that includes entry to the museum too — it’s free to enter, but you may not be able to do so if it’s sold out that day.

This will be the 62nd Wildlife Photographer of the Year show, and the actual winners will be revealed a few days ahead of the exhibition’s opening, on 13th September. That ceremony will be available to check out on YouTube too.

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The image at the top of this article is from Audun Rikardsen, a Norwegian photographer who papped the female polar bear using a rigged-up underwater camera.

You wouldn't want to get that close a polar bear, and Rikardsen apparently spent eight hours waiting for it to get far enough away to safely retrieve the images.

Here are a few of the other most eye-catching photos we’ve seen so far:

(Image credit: Andrea & Maceo Grammatico)

This shot from Andrea & Maceo Grammatico is called Btiing Back and was shot in Costa Rica. It’s a mosquito on the head of a viper, a venomous snake.

(Image credit: Jens Cullman)

Split-Second Escape by Germany’s Jens Cullman is an action shot of a bullfrog attempting — and failing — to eat a butterfly. It was captured in Botswana.

(Image credit: Shane Cross)

Shane Cross from Canada was the winner of the 2024 competition, and got a highly commended prize for Calm Amid the Storm. Taken in Seychelles, it’s half a scene of Bigeye trevally fish swimming underwater, half of an incoming storm. Atmospheric.

(Image credit: Loren Elliott)

Or for something completely different there’s Pooltime Pastime from the USA’s Loren Elliott. This one barely needs an explanation, but her capture of a black bear chilling in the outdoor pool of a home in Monrovia, California, is something else.





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