Pirates of the Caribbean is coming to London for a one-day-only concert with a full orchestra taking the iconic soundtrack

London may have been abuzz with the news that Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean was going to be the first film to get the immersive treatment at Greenwich’s newest Secret Cinema site. The new first-of-its-kind permanent venue will be hosted the swashbuckling flick for the ultimate immersive movie experience - but it’s not the only big London venue to be hosted the iconic piratical film, as a one-night-only concert is coming to The Royal Albert Hall.

Climb the rigging and shiver whatever your timbers are as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (aka the first one in the series) is setting sail for London’s Royal Albert Hall on 29th December. Not just a screening spectacle, the showings will be accompanied by a huge live orchestra with vocalists too, all bringing the incredible soundtrack to life.

The Academy of St Martin in the Field are performing the soundtrack, along with the London Voices who will all be conducted by David Mahoney. The soundtrack was co-created by Hans Zimmer and Klaus Badelt, and whilst people tend to associate it more with Zimmer, it was actually Badelt who was credited as the primary composer for the first film.

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(Image credit: Disney)

If you haven’t watched the film since an early sleepover circa 2006, let us refresh your memory. The film follows Captain Barbossa who steals Jack Sparrow’s ship and kidnaps the governor’s beautiful daughter, Elizabeth Swann. In response, Elizabeth’s childhood friend Will Turner joins forces with Jack to save her and recapture Jack’s ship, the Black Pearl. It stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbossa – we don’t blame you if you don’t remember entirely, it has been a staggering 13 years since it first came out.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert is just one of the many orchestral performances of classic films hosted by the Royal Albert Hall. Whilst they’re aren’t currently any of the film’s sequels planned in the series, you can currently catch Top Gun: Maverick (with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra), The Moonwalkers, Black Panther, Matilda, and even a very fitting Bond screening with the full orchestra and people dressed up in suits.

Tickets are already on sale, with two screenings taking place on the same day – an afternoon showing at 1pm, and an evening concert at 6pm. Tickets range from £30 for standing tickets, ranging up to £93 for the posh seats. You can grab tickets and browse the movies in concert series via the Royal Albert Hall website.





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