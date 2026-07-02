Britain's favourite beer has been revealed and London brewers are flying high

The annual Top 50 UK Beer Awards have returned, with thousands of drinkers, hospitality professionals and more than 150 beer experts casting their votes to decide the country's best brews.

This year's winner is Steady Rolling Man from Gloucestershire brewery DEYA, which climbs back to the top after taking third place last year. The hazy New England pale ale previously claimed the number one spot when the awards launched in 2024, and its mix of juicy tropical flavours and soft, pillowy finish has clearly lost none of its appeal.

Taking second place is Five Points Best from London's own Five Points Brewing Co, while Thornbridge Jaipur, one of Britain's most influential craft IPAs, rounds out the podium in third.

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The awards also shine a spotlight on the industry's biggest talking points, and this year's judges reckon three trends are defining British beer right now: London's brewery boom, increasingly flavour-forward styles and a renewed appreciation for traditional cask ales.

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London, in particular, is enjoying a strong showing, and we know it has some cracking taprooms. Five breweries from the capital landed inside the top 10, including Five Points, Pretty Decent, Pillars, Saint Monday and Anspach & Hobday, suggesting the city's craft beer scene is in rude health ahead of the London Craft Beer Festival later this month.

Elsewhere, the innovation award went to Hertfordshire's Beyond Belief Brewing Company for its Payload pale ale, which is brewed using surplus pasta offcuts from sister company Ugo Foods. It's an unusual idea, but one that cuts waste, reduces carbon emissions and proves there's still plenty of room for experimentation in Britain's beer scene.

With the London Craft Beer Festival returning to Southwark Park on the 17th and 18th of July, expect plenty of these award-winning pints to be flowing. If you needed an excuse for a brewery crawl this summer, you've just found one.

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