Avengers Endgame: Encore spells end for The Odyssey’s BFI IMAX run?

An Avengers film is coming to cinemas next month, and it’s one you’ve already seen, but with a twist: Avengers Endgame: Encore.

A trailer for the film’s re-release was just posted online, and has already collected more than six million views. It is, of course, here to drum up some extra Marvel fan anticipation ahead of Avengers: Doomsday’s release on 18th December.

Avengers Endgame: Encore | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sep 25 - YouTube Watch On

The film returns to cinemas on 25th September, including IMAX and Infinity Vision screening rooms. And tickets for those higher-end screens are available to book now.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

One of our big questions: does this put an end to the dream of more The Odyssey screenings at BFI IMAX and our other fave London spots?

Current listings for the film at BFI IMAX end on September 24th. And while no listings for Avengers Endgame: Encore are online just yet, the timing is just a little too perfect for this one.

The next major BFI IMAX film coming to the legendary cinema is Dune: Part Three, which opens on 18th Decmeber. Yep, in the battle of Arrakis versus the Avengers, Marvel lost out this time.

You can see all the currently-announced screenings for Avengers Endgame: Encore at the movie’s own website. Here are the London cinemas confirmed to be getting the re-release so far:

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cineworld Leicetser Square

Cineworld Wandsworth

Cineworld The O2 Greewncih

Cineworld Wembley

Odeon Enfield

Odeon Greenwich

Odeon Luxe Acton

Odeon Lee Valley

Odeon Kingston

Omniplex Sutton

For the most part, Avengers Endgame: Encore will offer the film as you remember it, but will also include “an exclusive look” at Avengers: Doomsday, while those in IMAX and Infinity Vision screens apparently get yet another different teaser.

Avengers: Endgame was originally released in 2019, and is the second-highest-grossing movie of all time before accounting for inflation, second only to Avatar.

As any fan will know, the MCU’s fortunes took something of a downturn after the Avengers saga — so can Avengers: Doomsday turn things around?

It’s expected to bring in up to $300 million on its opening weekend, which while far better than today’s Marvel norm isn’t quite on par with Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s $360 million first weekend. It has gone on to make more than $2.2 billion, and is still filling seats.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



