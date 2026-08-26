Avengers Endgame: Encore spells end for The Odyssey’s BFI IMAX run?
One Thanos finger snap and it was gone?
An Avengers film is coming to cinemas next month, and it’s one you’ve already seen, but with a twist: Avengers Endgame: Encore.
A trailer for the film’s re-release was just posted online, and has already collected more than six million views. It is, of course, here to drum up some extra Marvel fan anticipation ahead of Avengers: Doomsday’s release on 18th December.
The film returns to cinemas on 25th September, including IMAX and Infinity Vision screening rooms. And tickets for those higher-end screens are available to book now.
One of our big questions: does this put an end to the dream of more The Odyssey screenings at BFI IMAX and our other fave London spots?
Current listings for the film at BFI IMAX end on September 24th. And while no listings for Avengers Endgame: Encore are online just yet, the timing is just a little too perfect for this one.
The next major BFI IMAX film coming to the legendary cinema is Dune: Part Three, which opens on 18th Decmeber. Yep, in the battle of Arrakis versus the Avengers, Marvel lost out this time.
You can see all the currently-announced screenings for Avengers Endgame: Encore at the movie’s own website. Here are the London cinemas confirmed to be getting the re-release so far:
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- Cineworld Leicetser Square
- Cineworld Wandsworth
- Cineworld The O2 Greewncih
- Cineworld Wembley
- Odeon Enfield
- Odeon Greenwich
- Odeon Luxe Acton
- Odeon Lee Valley
- Odeon Kingston
- Omniplex Sutton
For the most part, Avengers Endgame: Encore will offer the film as you remember it, but will also include “an exclusive look” at Avengers: Doomsday, while those in IMAX and Infinity Vision screens apparently get yet another different teaser.
Avengers: Endgame was originally released in 2019, and is the second-highest-grossing movie of all time before accounting for inflation, second only to Avatar.
As any fan will know, the MCU’s fortunes took something of a downturn after the Avengers saga — so can Avengers: Doomsday turn things around?
It’s expected to bring in up to $300 million on its opening weekend, which while far better than today’s Marvel norm isn’t quite on par with Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s $360 million first weekend. It has gone on to make more than $2.2 billion, and is still filling seats.
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Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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