Ted Lasso season 5 to begin filming in London within months

Ted Lasso season four hasn’t even finished its streaming roll-out yet but season five filming plans are reportedly underway already.

This is according to Apple TV commentator Sigmund Judge, who claims he has heard from “multiple sources” the “provisional” plan is to start shooting the next series in January 2027, in London.

Ted Lasso is back in action it seems, following a chunky three year gap between the release of the show’s third and fourth seasons.

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Based on the typical schedule of these large productions, you can usually expect to see a gap of around a year between shooting and release — although Judge is even more optimistic, suggesting it could arrive in “Summer 2027.”

Too optimistic? Probably.

"It's certainly good enough"

As part of the celebrations for the release of Ted Lasso season four we took a look at some of the key sights from the show, including Selhurst Park stadium, the beautiful Richmond riverside and Brockley’s Rivoli ballroom.

We don’t yet know exactly which haunts we’ll jaunt through in season five, not least because it hasn’t even been greenlit yet.

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Apple exec Eddy Cue told made a coy signal the show would go on, though.

“I hope so. It's certainly good enough for that. So I think there's plenty of stories to go on. We'll show up. No worries,” Cue told Screenrant in a “red carpet interview,” which helps to explain the short, kinda glib response.

Following Ted Lasso season 4’s release, Apple revealed the show was its biggest launch to date, racking up 296.6 million watched minutes in just two days.

Show co-creator Jason Sudeikis originally envisioned Ted Lasso as a three-season arc, and was reticent to return for more despite reportedly being offered big bucks for the work.

Despite this sort of success-following often opening the door to cynicism and general televisual badness, Ted Lasso season four received comfortably better reviews than season three.

What’s coming to Apple TV that’s actually new?

There’s Ryan Reynolds-Kenneth Branagh buddy movie Mayday on 4th September, TV mystery Last Seen on 9th September, and Brothers out on 23rd September, a comedy series that sees Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play fictionalised versions of themselves — and best buds living together on a ranch.





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