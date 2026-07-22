Glenglassaugh just launched a brand new 15 year old single malt, that brings a touch of coastal air to your dram

Hearing about a new single malt scotch is sort of like hearing Madonna is launching new music – firstly you think, another one?? before realising that getting a new release can never be a bad thing. Whilst the original Pop Princess isn’t sending new beats our way any time soon (that we know of) the coastal Scottish distillery Glenglassaugh is bringing the goods, having launched a new 15 Year Old Single Malt.

The new whisky is matured in Pedro Ximenez sherry and Spanish wine casks meaning not only will you hear faint maracas as you sip but the whisky has a rich and deep profile, perfect for those who prefer a slightly darker touch to their malt.

On the nose, you’ll immediately get the depth that comes with the long maturation, with notes of chocolate and coffee. This deepens to reflect the distillery’s signature touches of tropical fruit and a touch of sea salt, in case you didn’t already know it’s a coastal distillery the surfer dude equivalent of a whisky. Although like most 15 year old liquids it has a fairly complex layered palette, if you try it with a dash of water to open it up, you’ll find touches of salted treacle, caramelised date, balanced with juicy orange papaya, before it calls back that original coffee and chocolate aroma.

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Shaped by the influences of land and sea, the casks are filled with the distillery’s ripe style of spirit, which is formed from the local mineral-rich spring water. Then, it continues its maturation process in the coastal warehouses, giving the Glenglassaugh 15 Years Old its rich sun-kissed depth. As coastal air – and particularly that of the highlands – tends to be cooler, it slows the maturation process. Less of the raw liquid is evaporated, and the process happens at a slower pace due to the cooler temperature, unlike whiskies that spend months in warehouses in hotter climates.

The 15 Year Old is the latest addition to Glenlassaugh’s range, whose core collection currently includes a 12 Year Old, a Sandend, and a Portsoy. Unlike the core trio, the 15 Year Old is on the lower side ABV wise, bottled at 46%, whilst the Sandend and Portsoy are 50.5%, and 49.1% respectively.

The 15 Year Old is currently retailing for £85 and is available via The Whisky Exchange.





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