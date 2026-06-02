London is full of incredible places to drink beer, whether a historic pub or a funky craft focused bar with a vast selection. But little can beat the pleasure of drinking amazing beer at source, next to the vessels it was brewed in. Sitting in view of the brewing tanks, on a wooden bench with the brewery’s latest special, has become a favourite way to while away a Saturday afternoon for many. Whether you’re a fan of juice-bomb New England style IPAs, crispy lagers or massive imperial stouts, the brewery tap rooms of London have something for you. For this list, we teamed up with London-based beer expert and writer Will Hawkes . He is the author of London Beer City, a newsletter devoted to the city’s pubs and breweries. You can sign up here .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Hawkes Selects:

The Kernel

The Kernel is London’s most important independent brewery, having kickstarted the city’s craft-beer movement back in 2009. One of the reasons why they’ve been so successful is they’ve always done things their own way. Founder Evin O’Riordain is a singular figure, apparently unmoved by the vagaries of fashion, but with a commitment to quality and equality that contrasts sharply with some of his erstwhile competitors.

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It’s no surprise then, that the Kernel’s taproom is so unique. It’s a modern, almost Scandinavian space where Japanese comfort food (Gyoza, Udon, etc) shares top billing with The Kernel’s beers. There’s exposed pipework, a concrete floor, pine furniture and plenty of space. Taproom general manager Mauritz Borg is amongst the best in the business too.

Find it at 32 Spa Road, Dockley Estate, SE16 3AG

(Image credit: Eko Brewery)

Copeland Park, Peckham’s self-described ‘cultural quarter’, has got a lot going on. There are film production companies, rooftop bars, artists of many persuasions, vegan cafes, Balkan food and a hugely popular annual hot sauce festival – to name just a few.

Perhaps my favourite spot though, is Eko Brewery’s taproom. Founded in 2018 by husband and wife duo Anthony and Helena Adedipe, Eko is a modern brewery with a difference: there’s a focus here on African ingredients and techniques which makes for a refreshing change. Appropriate, too, in this most West African of London neighbourhoods.

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Find it at Unit 2A-2, 133 Copeland Park, Copeland Road, SE15 3SN.

(Image credit: Five Points Brewing Co via Instagram)

Five Points has become a fixture of East London life, most notably here and at the pub they run, the magnificent Pembury Tavern. It’s a brewery that has a number of pots on the boil, from a craft-defying (and very popular) Best Bitter to more mod-ish styles. The key unifying factor, as with all the best breweries, is drinkability. This approachability defines their taproom too. It is an expansive space, taking in a cosy front room next to Mare Street, a mezzanine area, a large partially covered yard and BBQ food.

Find it at 61 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 4RG.

(Image credit: Saint Monday)

Andreas Akerlund and Anselm Chatwin, the duo behind pub group Graceland, are steeped in London hospitality. They’ve clocked up decades of experience at the rockface, running pubs as renowned as Stoke Newington’s Axe and the Black Heart in Camden. It’s the latter that feels most akin to this brewpub in London Fields. Both gents are metal fanatics, and this place is as much about music as beer. Opened in 2023 when Graceland acquired the site and the brewing equipment from Carlsberg (for a relative song), it’s a delightful space. The pale ales and IPAs are particularly good.

Find it at 4 Warburton Road, E8 3RR.

Pillars Brewery

A post shared by The Five Points Brewing Co. (@fivepointsbrew) A photo posted by on

The best lager brewery in London? It could well be. Walthamstow’s Pillars was founded in 2016 and since then they’ve gradually established a reputation for quality, all the while expanding their range. My favourite is the delightfully crisp Pilsner, but you can’t really go wrong.

When it comes to taproom options – you’ve got two choices. There’s the official taproom and Malt Haus, a space dedicated to not only high-quality beer but whiskey too, a few doors down. The latter maybe has the edge since it’s open an extra two days a week.

Find it at Unit 2, Ravenswood Industrial Estate, Shernhall St, London E17 9HQ

Shortlist selects

(Image credit: Howling Hops via Instagram)

After starting out brewing in the basement of legendary Mare Street pub the Cock Tavern, Howling Hops moved to its current site in 2015, becoming London’s first and only tank bar. As you enter their stripped back and industrial space, you’re greeted by a line of shiny stainless steel fermentation tanks where the beer is finished, right behind the bar – it doesn’t get fresher than that! The beer line-up is regularly changing and offers something for most tastes.

Find it at Unit 9A Queen's Yard, White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, E9 5EN

Started from the kitchen of former travelling sound engineer and enthusiastic home brewer Ryan Mclean – Bullfinch Brewery now operates from a railway arch in Herne Hill. The tap room is a sociable space, rooted in the local community, offering up the brewery’s bang fresh beer, including favourites such as their 4.2% session pale Rascal. With a line-up completed by specials and a rotating selection of guest beers – there’s much to recommend this south London spot.

Find it at Arch 886, Rosendale Road, Herne Hill, London, SE24 9EH

Located on the Black Horse Beer Mile, Signature Brew was founded by a brewer and a musician and has always been about bringing together the two worlds. The core beers have names like Studio Lager and Roadie IPA, while artists often collaborate on specials. The tap room is a spacious affair and often has punters spilling outside on nice days. They of course run regular live music events and also play host to some amazing street food vendors.

(Image credit: German Kraft Brewery)

Find it at Unit 15, Blackhorse Lane, E17 5QJ.

Session IPA Hepcat, from South London brewing stalwarts Gipsy Hill has become a firm favourite among discerning London drinkers and the rest of their range is excellent too. Their tap room, which is located opposite their main production brewery, opens from Wednesday to Sunday and is a bustling and lively space for enjoying top quality beer. They don’t have an in-house kitchen, but they partner with Yard Sale Pizza, who will deliver directly to your table.

Find it at Unit 5, 160 Hamilton Road, Norwood. SE27 9SF

(Image credit: Pretty Decent Beer Co)

Originally founded in Forest Gate, where they maintain a taproom, Pretty Decent moved their main production to the current site in 2022. Located conveniently around the corner from Signature Brew on the Black Horse Beer Mile, their tap room is a lively space offering their core beers and specials. You will also find one of the most hilarious beer names in London at Pretty Decent, in the form of their session IPA ‘I Could Get Better At T*sco For A Quid’. Expect top-notch beer and a fine atmosphere at this excellent addition to the London beer scene.

Find it at Unit 10, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Lane, E17 5QJ





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