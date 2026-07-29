Bring some continental class to your next park booze up with these 11 excellent Belgian beers

2026 marks 100 years since Stella Artois was founded by Brouwerij Artois in Leuven, Belgium. Artois added the name Stella because the first batch was made as a Christmas present, so he added the word Stella (Latin for “star”) as a nod to the so-called Christmas Star (otherwise known as the Star of Bethlehem). 100 years on, beer lovers around the world have developed a serious thirst for Belgian beers, and we decided it’s high time to raise a toast to some other seriously moreish Belgian beers. And no where are they better enjoyed that barbecue-side in a London excuse for a garden, or thrown in a bag and taken to your nearest green space for a picnic.

Duvel 666 Belgian Blond

Duvel Duvel 666 Belgian Blond 330ml £2.25 at asda.com

Duvel was founded in 1827 by Belgian brewer Jan-Léonard Moortgat, although it was his sons who shaped the company. Albert Moortgat was particularly passionate about English and Scottish ales and in the early 1900s obtained a sample of yeast used by a Scottish brewery. That same strain is used today, including in Duvel 666, which uses a precision-engineered blend of six hop varieties to create a beer which is fruity and aromatic, with its hit of citrus pairing especially well with its fabulous hoppiness. It’s a deliciously drinkable tipple, even if its ABV comes in at 6.66 per cent (which, let’s face it, isn’t exactly high for a Belgian beer).

Chouffe Cherry Beer

Chouffe Cherry Chouffe - Belgian Cherry Beer 330ml £2.40 at asda.com

Chouffe is one of the brands you’ll probably have seen on posters around London’s various undergrounds. Founded by Pierre Gobron and Chris Bauweraerts, is known for its high-ABV beers, but does things a little differently. Take the logo. When the brewery was founded in 1982 (more specifically, in a garage owned by Chris’s mother-in-law), images of monks adorned the labels of most Belgian beers, but Chris and Pierre opted for a gnome, instead. Although it’s one of the sweetest beers in our round-up, the notes of almond and strawberry add a wonderful balance. The experts at Chouffe suggest pairing it with game dishes, or ones containing red peppers, red cabbage or fennel. In our experience it pairs just as well with a Mr Whippy from the ice cream van on Tooting Common too.

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Vocation Brewery The Surrealist Belgian Witbier

Vocation Brewery The Surrealist | 5.5% Belgian Witbier 440ml £4.25 at vocationbrewery.com

This is one of the fruitiest Belgian-style beers we’ve come across for a while – and it’s gorgeous. Hits of grapefruit, orange peel and coriander give it a crisp brightness which makes it a joy to drink on warmer days, but there’s also a gorgeous smoothness. We were somewhat nervous to read that this beer has bubble-gum nuances, but it wasn’t a note we could identify. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing (we suspect the former) remains to be seen, but this is an all-round winner perfect for summer sessions, especially if they’re accompanied by a local lido. Oh, and bonus points for the very cool label, depicting a hop-themed take on Belgian surrealist painter René Magritte’s Son of Man, with a hop replacing the famous apple.

Chouffe alcohol-free beer

Chouffe Chouffe Alcohol Free Belgian Beer 0% 330ml £1.96 at asda.com

Far too many alcohol-free beers simply don’t cut the mustard, but this is one we’d be happy to drink during periods when we’re giving our liver some time out. It’s a golden beer with plenty of bubbles, a hit of spice and a subtle fruitiness which is guaranteed to keep you coming back for more. We’ll be honest – alcohol-free beers are hard to get right, and we generally avoid them, but Chouffe’s offering is a reminder of how far this type of beer has come.

Fruli Strawberry Beer

Fruli’s brewery is near the historic Belgian city of Ghent, and the brand’s speciality has always been strawberry beers. This is one of the beers we were most sceptical about (despite having a weakness for strawberries) but somehow the flavour combination – strawberries, coriander and orange peel – works unexpectedly well. Its ABV comes in at 4.1 per cent, which is just enough to let the strawberry notes shine, rather than overwhelm. Interestingly, fruity notes are becoming increasingly common in today’s Belgian beers. “Brewers of Belgian beers have been smart about embracing new ideas without throwing away tradition, combining established Belgian techniques and flavour profiles with modern ingredients,” says Rob Beck, head Brewer at Vocation Brewery. “For example, we're now seeing more aromatic, fruit forward hop varieties used in Belgian beer. These perfectly complement the fruity, spicy yeast character that makes Belgian beer so recognisable.”

Hoegaarden Belgian Lager