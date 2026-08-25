London’s 10 best craft beer bottle shops

London is full of great bars for drinking the best that craft beer has to offer. But sometimes nothing beats a delicious IPA at home or possibly while catching up with friends and whiling away the hours in one of the city’s beautiful parks.

The supermarkets may offer larger beer ranges than ever – but nothing beats supporting independent bottle shops. The city boasts many great options, which will give you not only an incredible choice of UK, European and global beers, but also access to the passion and knowledge of the incredible people that run these spots.

We’ve selected 10 of the best craft beer bottle shops. So why not crack open your favourite beverage, sit back and start planning your next trip to restock the fridge with sumptuous stouts, juicy IPAs, crispy pilsners or whatever else takes your fancy!

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Founded in 2015 by craft beer loving couple Stephanie and Phill Palgrave-Elliott, Caps and Taps is a business built on the incredible passion and knowledge of its owners. They’re always willing to give advice to customers as they navigate the well-stocked shop and explore the beautiful range of beers that it carries. If you’re in the Tufnell Park area, why not drop in and see for yourself why this indie beer shop has become a much-loved institution on the London craft beer map.

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Originally started (not surprisingly) in Clapton, this group of beer shops now has eight locations throughout the capital and it’s not hard to see why. The interiors are funky and inviting, the staff are knowledgeable and friendly and the selection is top notch. The Finsbury Park branch is also one of five that has a tap room, making it perfect for a cheeky beer on the spot as you load up for later consumption.

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Open as a permanent stall in Borough Market since 1999, UTOBEER pre-dates the UK’s craft beer revolution. Run by the same folk as Westfield Shopping Centre’s brewpub Tap East and nearby legendary spot the Rake, UTOBEER is chocked full of beautiful Belgian beers, German lagers and of course plenty of UK favourites, ranging from huge imperial stouts to juice-bomb IPAs. If you’re anywhere near Borough Market, this one is not to be missed.

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Nestled conveniently alongside Deptford Station, Hop Burns and Black, which has a sister location in Dulwich, is somewhat of a favourite among London’s beer afficionados. It’s not hard to see why, as it boasts a superb selection and also allows you to drink in. On sunny weekend afternoons, many a beer geek can be spotted happily idling the day away, drink in hand in front of the venue.

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Boasting the most unusual and possibly the most memorable name on this list, Ghost Whale is one of the best spots in the Brixton area for picking up top quality beer. The shop has six kegs for on site consumption, alongside a rotating line-up of between 300 and 500 different beers in its fridges. As a result, there’s something to suit the tastes of every beer lover at this fine establishment. They also have a Putney branch alongside their flagship Brixton site.

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Located just 10 minutes from Old Street, Seven Seasons is a family run establishment boasting an enormous selection of UK, European and global beers. They also offer some excellent wine and cider and, unlike most craft beer bottle shops, they don’t charge corkage for on site drinking.

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Owners Clare and Owen founded Holloway Road’s Indiebeer after travelling and experiencing beer shops and associated beer cultures in Europe and the USA. Particularly inspired by the offerings stateside, the couple wanted to create a shop that focuses on the overall experience that punters have. In practice that means a wonderful shop and tasting room, where you can sit back and drink, load up on take-out bottles and learn about all things beer.

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In some ways, Hackney Wick’s Beer Merchant’s Tap is a bit of an outlier on this list. It is first and foremost a cavernous bar, with a huge range of draft beer options. However, it also functions as a bottle shop and boasts multiple fridges covering a plethora of styles from Belgian sour beers to crisp German pilsners and fruity New England IPAs. It’s a perfect stop for grabbing a couple of pints, while also filling your bag with bottles and cans for appreciation at home.

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Founded by owners Rai and Yuka with a focus on connecting with the local community, Tipsy Dog has become a much-loved spot in the Hampstead area. It of course boasts a fine range of beer, but also stocks excellent natural wines, ciders, pre-mixed cocktails and more. Like many shops on this list, Tipsy Dog is open for onsite drinking as well as take-out bottles and cans.

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Located in the middle of the famed Bermondsey beer mile, Craft Beer Junction is a particularly interesting proposition. It’s another hybrid bottle shop and tap room, but this one stands out with its extraordinary range of American imports. While there are of course UK options, many a craft beer geek can be found scouring the fridges for hard-to-find US beers. Even more impressively, most of the beers hit the shop’s fridges within 10 days of being bottled stateside.





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