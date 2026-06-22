Warner Bros just launched two Game of Thrones inspired whiskies bringing Westeros to your malt

Winter Whisky is coming. As is the final season of House of the Dragon. As is the 15th anniversary of Game of Thrones. To celebrate all of this , Warner Bros is raising a glass with a very special blend: the media house has teamed up with the award-winning Finnish Kyrö Distillery for a pair of Game of Thrones inspires tipples.

Inspired by House Targaryen, the whiskies have been named Fire and Blood after the house’s motto. You shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but you can definitely be influenced by a whisky’s box which is probably why the whiskies come is some serious special packaging, inspired by Westeros cartography, the whole thing has a suitably theatrical flair to it, with maps, landlines, and even drops of scorched paper / blood across the who respective bottle boxes.

It’s not a slap-a-franchise-label-on kind of release. Kyrö Distillery already hads a pretty impressive range, and is known for its focus on 100% rye spirits. Whisky of Fire, the first of the two bottles is crafted with 100% smoked malted rye, in a nod to its name, It has been matured in ex-bourbon casks and finished in rum casks with smoke, toasted rye, blackberry and a light whisper of menthol. Whisky of Blood is similarly themed but luckily not as evocative as its fiery counterpart (read: no human blood involved in distilling). Instead, Whisky of Blood is a lighter flavour, using 100% malted rye matured in ex-bourbon and French oak with apple, apricot, tonka bean, and crème brûlee.

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For Whisky of Fire, you’ll get light wafts of smoke with toasted rye, and price apple jam which develops into complex smoke and sweetness on the palate. Contrastingly, Whisky of Blood has notes of apple and apricot with a bright cereal note on the nose. On the palate, it’s a fruity sweetness balanced with its underlying rye spice, finishing with notes of chestnut.

“From the beginning, we wanted to create something that felt authentic to HBO’s Game of Thrones,” said Kalle Valkonen, co-founder and master distiller at Kyrö Distillery Company. “Inspired by House Targaryen and its defining association with dragons, fire, bloodline and power, we created two distinct whisky expressions that interpret different facets of the same iconic world.”

Both are priced at £74.95 and launch on Monday 22nd alongside the UK release of House of the Dragon season 3, exclusively through Master of Malt. Whether you’re a whisky lover or a GoT guy, it’s always nice to have an excuse to raise a wee dram. And probably the closet you’ll get to replicating any kind of action from Game of Thrones from your kitchen.





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