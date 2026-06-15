This £65 mystery whisky lottery gives everyone the same shot at a 29-year-old Scotch

Landing a rare 20-plus-year-old single malt usually means moving faster than everyone else, tapping up your local distillery buddies, or having a significantly larger budget than the average dram fan.

But a new release from Scottish independent bottler Thompson Brothers wants to change that.

The latest edition of its cult-favourite Mystery Malt series has arrived, putting nearly 10,000 bottles of Scotch into circulation, all carrying exactly the same £65 price tag, regardless of what's actually inside.

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That's because buyers won't discover which whisky they've bought until they open it. Every bottle in Mystery Malt Series 6 looks identical on the outside. Hidden beneath a tamper-proof capsule is one of 38 different single malts sourced from distilleries across Scotland, ranging from six to 29 years old. The reveal only comes when the seal is broken.

Luck be a Lochlea tonight

It's a whisky release built around luck rather than spending power.

One drinker could uncover a youthful six-year-old dram from Lochlea. Another could strike gold with a 29-year-old Ben Nevis matured in a refill sherry butt, one of just 15 bottles in the entire release. Usually a whisky of that age and rarity would likely command a price many times higher than £65. And that's what makes Mystery Malt so compelling. Instead of rewarding whoever can spend the most, it gives every buyer the same chance of taking home something exceptional.

The odds are surprisingly generous, too. Thompson Brothers says one in five bottles contains whisky aged 18 years or older, while the full collection spans 38 different expressions from across Scotland's whisky landscape.

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(Image credit: Mystery Malt)

Importantly, the release isn't completely blind. Every bottle includes a QR code linking to a full batch manifest that details every whisky included, alongside age statements, cask information and the probability of receiving each expression. Buyers know exactly what could be inside, they just don't know which bottle fate has handed them.

The unusual format also helps explain the breadth of the line-up. Because distillery names remain concealed until bottles are opened, producers can participate without directly competing against their own core ranges or limited-edition releases.

Previous Mystery Malt releases have developed a loyal following among whisky fans, with the first three series reportedly selling out within 48 hours. Across the first five editions, more than 25,000 bottles have been sold worldwide.

Series 6 is the biggest release yet, with 9,960 bottles heading to retailers across 18 countries.

For whisky enthusiasts, it's effectively a raffle where everyone wins a bottle of single malt. The difference is that some lucky drinkers might end up uncorking something they could never normally afford.And at £65 a ticket, that's a gamble many whisky fans will be happy to take.

Grab a bottle direct here, or check your local whisky specialists for in-store stock.





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