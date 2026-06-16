Drinks by the Dram just launched a Whisky Library – and it’s a book lover’s (boozy) dream

Having a wee dram of whisky is delightful in its own right, with a good bottle making you feel as though you’re seated in a wingback chair by a roaring fire whilst wearing some kind of tweed jacket with leather arm patches, rather than the reality of being in an overpriced London bedsit. Drinks by the Dram however has just raised the game, offering up whisky miniatures in possibly the most sophisticated format ever.

Usually, the novelty of a mini wears off after approximately five minutes and stays in your cupboard approximately five years. Drinks by the Dram do things differently, offering up sample style miniatures which have just as premium a feel as their full sized frères. Its latest innovation is a bookworm inspired offering, that brings 36 world-class drams enveloped in a classic novel inspired jackets.

(Image credit: Drinks by the Dram / Masters of Malt)

The Whisky Library is a beautifully constructed bookshelf with 36 wax-sealed drams housed across six special volumes. It’s not just a style thing with each ‘book’ having plenty of expert information about the history, craft, and character of some of the world’s greatest whiskies. The six volumes progress across the global production, with one on Japanese Whisky, Irish Whisky, Scottish Whisky, Sherry casks, Single Malts, and Bourbons. There are six 30 ml drams tucked in each book so you can taste as you read. If anything is going to help you crack a dense read, it’s a little liquid companion. I think I recall doing something similar with my A Level biology textbook, although that was more sambuca at a frat party than single malt on a Friday.

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Your tasting and literary journey will begin with the titans of the Old World before venturing to the dynamic expressions of the New World, designed for whisky lovers who want to take their knowledge to the next level. A seventh volume houses a pair of Glencairn crystal tasting glasses, because the author Worthington is not the sort of man to let you drink good whisky from the wrong vessel. Or straight from the bottle. Even if it makes you feel like a giant which is always fun.

Master of Malt The Whisky Library £195 at masterofmalt.com

Just because it’s a pretty stunning bit of gear doesn’t mean there aren't some seriously tasty drams included. (Warning, spoilers ahead…) Some of the stand out drams include a Lagavulin 16 year old, a Redbreast 12 year old, and a Yoichi Single Malt.

The library is currently retailing at £195 and is available only from Masters of Malt.





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