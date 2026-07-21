Código 1530 just released a new Rosa Tequila – and it's unlike any tequila you've ever tasted before

Hearing the words “Rosé” and “tequila” in the same sentence probably catapults vague memories of hen-dos, student days, and bad decisions at the end of the night as flashbacks of a pink, creamy liquid surface. You shake your head in response, and hold down the memory of the worst hangover of your life.

Codigo 1530 Rosa Tequila, however, is nothing like this. Prepare to relearn everything you think you know about pinky-blushed agave spirits as this latest release is some of the best around.

Aside from the bottle, which itself walks the line between interesting but not annoyingly artsy, the liquid is one of the best tasting tequilas we’ve tried recently – and we do our research.

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Codigo 1530 is a beautiful blush colour – not a sickly pastel pink that’s reminiscent of a My Little Pony or Bubblegum, but one that’s visually more like an expensive bottle of Rosé. It’s also light enough that if you’re mixing it up into a marg, the cocktail will still have that trademark yellow-green tinge rather than looking more like a pinky Paloma. The tequila has been aged for one month in uncharred French White Oak Napa Valley Cabernet wine barrels which is where it gets its signature hue, meaning there’s no colourings or additives to worry about. In other words, it’s basically organic and not too far off one of your five a day — that's what I'm telling myself at least.

(Image credit: Código 1530)

The addition of the French Oak wine barrels influences the flavour, too. On opening the bottle, you’re hit with the gorgeous deep agave scent that you’d want from any high quality blanco tequila, with none of the paint-stripper overtones tequila of yore (i.e. your student days) often had. The rich, subtle-sweet agave flavour means the tequila is delicious as a sipper, and the influence of the wine barrels means there’s a lovely soft floral finish which adds a light fruity flavour to any cocktails.

It's the latest addition to Codigo's agave'd range, which also boasts a blanco, a reposado, and an anejo tequila trio. The distillers also have Código 1530 Origen which spends six years ageing in French White Oak Napa Valley Cabernet wine barrels, placing it among the world’s most decadent añejos.

Código 1530 Rosa 70cl £46.95 at masterofmalt.com A step up from the Código 1530 Blanco, the Rosa spends a month resting in barrels that previously held Napa Cabernet wine. The result is an earthy Tequila with light though bright hint of red fruit sweetness.

If you're looking to try something a little different from your usual blanco, maybe something more playful without being downright whacky, or fused with mars bars and chamomile, Codigo 1530's Rosa Tequila is genuinely beautiful, and well worth trying. As the cabernet flavour has a subtle influence on the flavour, it's still a very accessible tequila, that won't isolate anyone who enjoys it casually.

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With an RRP of £50.50, it's currently retailing at Ocado and Master of Malt for £50.50.





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