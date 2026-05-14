This Glenmorangie x Harrison Ford whisky has bags of A-list charm
Taste testing the latest Hollywood-whisky link up...
When it comes to promoting whisky, we didn't think it could get much better than having Harrison Ford donning a kilt and going behind the scenes of the Glenmorangie distillery for a 12-part YouTube series.
But apparently it does, as the actor has now finished the series with an epilogue where he reveals that he has collaborated with the distillery, helping create the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition bottle.
Shortlist was lucky enough to be sent a bottle and the good news is that this is clearly a whisky that's packed with flavour.
According to Glenmorangie this has been a true co-creation with many a whisky cask being sent across the Atlantic by Director of Whisky Creation Dr Bill Lumsden MBE (cool job title, btw) until there was a pairing that suited Ford's taste.
The result is a whisky that is the traditional bourbon cask-aged Glenmorangie, topped with rare whisky finished in toasted Portuguese red wine casks.
It makes for a rather heady drink. First up on the nose you get a slight oakyness and a tang of zesty citrus, while the taste is packed with rich toffee and that oak is ever present, as if you are tasting a much older 16-18 year old tipple. This is all wrapped in zesty orange and luscious leather notes.
The packaging and bottle are really well done, too, giving everything a sophisticated feel — which is at slight odds to the tongue and cheekiness of Harrison Ford's meta videos throughout the campaign. But it proves that this is collaboration is as serious as it gets for both parties.
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If you fancy a bottle yourself, then head to Glenmorangie's official site, where it's on sale for £75 (if and when it comes back in stock).
- This the best whisky you should be drinking
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Marc likes nothing more than to compile endless lists of an evening by candlelight. He started out life as a movie writer for numerous (now defunct) magazines and soon found himself online - editing a gaggle of gadget sites, including TechRadar, Digital Camera World and Tom's Guide UK. At Shortlist you'll find him mostly writing about movies and tech, so no change there then.
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