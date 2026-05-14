This Glenmorangie x Harrison Ford whisky has bags of A-list charm

When it comes to promoting whisky, we didn't think it could get much better than having Harrison Ford donning a kilt and going behind the scenes of the Glenmorangie distillery for a 12-part YouTube series.

But apparently it does, as the actor has now finished the series with an epilogue where he reveals that he has collaborated with the distillery, helping create the Glenmorangie Harrison Ford Limited Edition bottle.

Shortlist was lucky enough to be sent a bottle and the good news is that this is clearly a whisky that's packed with flavour.

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According to Glenmorangie this has been a true co-creation with many a whisky cask being sent across the Atlantic by Director of Whisky Creation Dr Bill Lumsden MBE (cool job title, btw) until there was a pairing that suited Ford's taste.

The result is a whisky that is the traditional bourbon cask-aged Glenmorangie, topped with rare whisky finished in toasted Portuguese red wine casks.

(Image credit: Glenmorangie)

It makes for a rather heady drink. First up on the nose you get a slight oakyness and a tang of zesty citrus, while the taste is packed with rich toffee and that oak is ever present, as if you are tasting a much older 16-18 year old tipple. This is all wrapped in zesty orange and luscious leather notes.

The packaging and bottle are really well done, too, giving everything a sophisticated feel — which is at slight odds to the tongue and cheekiness of Harrison Ford's meta videos throughout the campaign. But it proves that this is collaboration is as serious as it gets for both parties.

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If you fancy a bottle yourself, then head to Glenmorangie's official site, where it's on sale for £75 (if and when it comes back in stock).

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