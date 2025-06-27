Whisky whilst you walk? Scapa whisky launches Sanctuary Trails with hiking app

It is a truth universally known that booze tastes better outdoors. Think a beer in pub garden, a cold glass of rose by the sea, a Pina Colada at a beach bar - you know what we mean. It is also universally acknowledged that if you’ve done any sort of exercise you deserve a little treat. It’s probably the reason there are so many bougie cafes next door to fancy London workout classes. Maybe the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is just a countryside pub at the end of a muddy walk.

Taking it one step further is Ornkey based whisky company, Scapa, who have launched the Scapa Sanctuary Trails in partnership with hiking app Outdooractive. The trails combine the best of both worlds, with each trail designed to highlight the beauty of Orkney, and the creativity of its local craftsmen.

The best part? Each Scapa Sanctuary trail ends at the Distillery where walkers can sample the 10, 16, and 21 year old whiskies. It’s definitely a level up for your museum tour and gift shop / cafe visit.

(Image credit: Scapa Whisky)

If you’re more of a walk-to-the-shops, leisurely-stroll-around-the-common kind of walker, then not to worry, as the trail options differ in terms of challenge, fitness level, and intensity.

Not popping up to Scotland’s Northern archipelago anytime soon? Luckily, the trails aren’t limited to the outer Hebrides, as a London version is probably on your doorstep. Head out and check out London landmarks, strolling past the history of the capital before sinking some liquid history at The Whisky Exchange in London Bridge where you can get your hands on some Scapa Whiskies after your walk.

The best thing about whisky, however you like it, whatever you like, is valid. There's no expression of Scapa which is better than the other, just the one that is special to you Mick Swanney, Master Distiller

Scapa whisky itself is a liquid legacy of the island, inspired by the famous Scapa Flow with each expression a reflection of the rich history of its homeland. Their range includes a 10 year old, a 16 year old, and a 21 year old whisky.

One of the things that makes Scapa whiskies unique - other than being made on the island - is its fermentation period. Most whiskies get their unique flavours from the maturation process, using a range of different casks for different time periods to create their own distinct flavour. As well as using the traditional maturation process in ex-American Oak barrels, Scapa also uses an extended fermentation process, fermenting for 160 hours (about a week) which drives a deep, rich flavour.

(Image credit: Future)

The 16 year old expression is where you get this deep richness the most, with strong notes of warm leather and pineapple. On the palate you'll get a charred caramel with slight dried fruit sweetness, all accompanied by that rich undertone from the deep leather and tropical sweetness.

In the 10 year old, you also get notes of fresh pineapple, but accompanied by a light mango and has a burnt cinnamon and toffee richness. On the palette, it is warming, with notes of autumnal apple giving it a fruity finish overall.

(Image credit: Scapa whisky)

If something sweeter is more your vibe, you’ll want to go for the 21 year old - it deepens Scapa’s signature rich fruitiness, building to a more complex tropical flavour. On the nose you’ll get subtle notes of apricot, and banana, with fresh peaches and vanilla on the palette. It is also lightly spiced which cuts through and perfectly balances this sweetness.

If you're wondering what routes you could explore in Orkney, the Outdooractive trail routes include: