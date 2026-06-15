Best pub in London crowned - and it serves a beef wellington feast

The best pubs in the whole of the UK have been announced — at least the best according to the National Pub & Bar Awards.

Our big London winner is The George, in Fitzrovia’s Great Portland Street. It’s part of the Ardent Group, and hosts all sorts including traditional Irish music nights, pub quizzes and World Cup screenings.

You can also bag a roast there on Sundays, or with a bit of notice you can go all-out with a feasting menu. There’s a beef wellington feast at £100 per person, beef rib for £70 or a vegetarian feast (leek, potato and brie pithivier) for £55 a person.

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These require 72-hour notice for the kitchen, and are for a minimum of four diners.

The George is a special pub, no doubt. But it didn’t win the National Pub & Bar Awards’s “best pub in the UK” award.

That went to The Gunton Arms in Norfolk, set within a scenic estate near Cromer.

A second London pub also won an award, but this one may get a few eyes rolling. Soho tourist trap and social media sensation The Devonshire won the Industry’s Choice Award — and to be fair to this perennial busy spot, it does have a proper restaurant within its walls. It’s not all just about the pub’s supposed top-tier Guinness pints.

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The Somers Town Coffee House in Euston and The French House in Soho also picked up the second and third spots in the Industry’s Choice top 10, followed by The Red Lion & Sun in Highgate.

Here’s the full top 10, and those regional favourites highlighted by the National Pub & Bar Awards 2026.

National Pub & Bar of the Year: The Gunton Arms

London Pub & Bar of the Year: The George, Fitzrovia

East Midlands Pub & Bar of the Year: The Tollemache Arms

East of England Pub & Bar of the Year: The Gunton Arms

North East Pub & Bar of the Year: The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest

North West Pub & Bar of the Year: Church Inn, Mobberley

Northern Ireland Pub & Bar of the Year: Guildhall Taphouse

North Scotland Pub & Bar of the Year: The Ferry Inn, Isle of Skye

South Scotland Pub & Bar of the Year: The Noble, Glasgow

South East Pub & Bar of the Year: The Mason’s Arms, Clanfield

South West Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bath Arms, Warminster

Wales Pub & Bar of the Year: George III, Dolgellau

West Midlands Pub & Bar of the Year: The Bull’s Head, Craswall

Yorkshire and the Humber Pub & Bar of the Year: The Woolly Sheep Inn, Skipton

Industry’s Choice Award: The Devonshire, Soho

Pub Group of the Year: Caledonian Heritable

Bar Group of the Year: Albert’s Schloss

The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award: The Welldiggers Arms, Petworth

And here are the industry choice winners:

The Devonshire, Soho The Somers Town Coffee House, Euston The French House, Soho The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate The Mason's Arms, Clanfield The Gunton Arms, Norfolk The Sportsman, Seasalter The Bull, Charlbury The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe The Woolpack, Slad





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