London's V&A announces a new exhibition all about Burberry

Last week we wrote about the V&A’s “full” upcoming schedule of exhibitions. Turns out we were talking absolute nonsense as the V&A has only gone and announced another one.

V&A has unveiled The Burberry Trench: Crafting an icon. And, yes, it’s an exhibition all about the Burberry trench coat and its history.

There will be more on show than what to some eyes no doubt looks like a somewhat bland tan trench coat, though.

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As the V&A's highlights reel teases, the exhibition will show off plenty more out-there designs in the style too, including mirrored and metallic fabrics for men and women’s versions.

The Burberry trench started off its life as a piece of military clothing, following the invention of a nifty breathable fabric, gabardine, designed by Thomas Burberry himself in 1879.

By the 1920s we got to a version of the trench coat you would recognise, with the iconic check lining in place, today.

“This display traces the history of the Burberry trench coat from its origins as practical outerwear and military attire to a world-renowned icon of fashion, rooted in a contemporary British sensibility and celebrated globally,” says the V&A.

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The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon opens on 21st September and, as you might guess from its sheer specificity, is not going to be a major exhibition with a high ticket price.

It’s free to visit, and is found in the Prince Consort Gallery section of the V&A’s main South Kensington site.

It should make an interesting companion piece to the similarly specifc Chinz exhibition, which opens just a few days prior on 18th September. That exhibition digs into the history and influence of the Chintz fabric pattern, which has its roots in South India.

That will be a more substantial paid exhibition, though. Ticket pricing is to be confirmed, while adult memberships to the V&A start at £86, or £60 for those 26 and under.

Want to stick to the free stuff? V&A South Kensington is open from 10am to 545pm, aside from Friday’s 10pm late opening.





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