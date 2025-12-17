You'll be able to climb up Alexandra Palace's roof from early 2026

Alexandra Palace has announced a new experience within its grounds, and it’s entirely different to the gigs you might watch there.

Summit - Ally Pally Rooftop Adventure sees you climb across the roof of the iconic building in what is claimed to be “the highest roof walk in the UK” with elevation of 130m

The area around Alexandra Palace is around 107m above sea level, suggesting we’re looking at being around 23m above the actual ground.

Crunching the numbers, this isn’t quite as high as the 52m you get above ground level at The O2’s roof walk. But the views are going to be undeniably spectacular, weather permitting.

This experience will be operated by Wire & Sky, which runs The Dare Skywalk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as the Cutty Sark Rig Climb and an abseil experience at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium.

Phone pouch sold separately...

Summit will open on February 14th 2026. It’s going to be an interesting Valentine’s Day for some London folks.

There will be three types of booking for the roof walk, split into times of day. Standard tours run from 11am to 6pm. Two sunset slots are available at 4:30pm and 4:45pm, while London Lights night-time walks run until 6:15pm.

This is on day one. The slots change as the months roll by and the days get longer. Standard tickets cost £32.75 including booking fee, while Sunset slots are a little more expensive at £34.75.

There’s one other bit to bear in mind. You’ll only be allowed to take your phone on the climb if you buy a £7.50 phone pouch. And dedicated cameras are not allowed.

Photography packages are offered too. Of course they are. You can get three printed images in a booklet for £15, or the digital files only for £13. Factor this in, or the phone pouch, if you’ll want a memento.

Alexandra Palace’s Summit experience is a little cheaper than Up At The O2, whose tickets start at £37 for adults and rise higher during peak periods. You are allowed to take small cameras and phones up with you at The O2 without buying a pouch, mind.

Looking for another kind of fun? The skate rink inside Alexandra Palace opens today, December 17th, and runs until January 5th. It won't be melted down after that, mind. It will host ice hockey games, up until May 2nd. And after each game there's an Ice Disco, which you can get tickets to for £15 each.





