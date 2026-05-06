A surprising Soho venue is hosting a run of Wes Anderson movie screenings and events

A big Wes Anderson exhibition is currently being held in London, and who you do think is holding a run of screenings to celebrate? No, it’s not the Prince Charles Cinema, it’s a hotel.

The W Hotel in Soho is staging a run of Wes Anderson movie screenings as well as a special night that will dig far deeper into Anderson’s process with a key collaborator and the exhibition’s curator.

But before we dig further into details, let’s touch on what inspired this run of events. London’s Design Museum is currently holding a major exhibition on the filmmaker, dubbed Wes Anderson: The Archives.

It’s been on since November 2025, and runs until July 26th. We’re well into the run, but there’s still plenty of time to check it out.

Wes Anderson: The Screenings

At the W Hotel in Soho, you can take in a screening of The Grand Budapest Hoel on Saturday May 9th, Fantastic Mr. Fox on 16th May, Moonrise Kingdom on 23rd May or The Darjeeling Limited on 30th May. Yep, all Saturday screenings, and all at 7pm.

A ticket with a serving of popcorn costs £10, or you can get a ticket with a cocktail bundled in for £19. That’s not too shabby when tickets at the lovely Curzon Soho down the road will set you back £18.95, plus a £2 transaction booking fee.

The W Hotel’s primary screening room is a 38-seater venue with a screen estimated to measure three metres across. It’s no IMAX, but this is an altogether more intimate kind of movie screening.

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There are four cocktails on the menu, each inspired by a character from the Wes Anderson cinematic universe: The Bellboy, The Prison Guard, The Fixer and The Detective. You’ll find the full list of their ingredients below.

(Image credit: Marriott)

But we can’t go any further without mentioning what’s easily the most exciting night in this W Hotel run. It’s a live discussion between graphic designer and regular Anderson collaborator Annie Atkins, who worked on the look of Grand Budapest Hotel (among other movies), and Johanna Agerman Ross. She is the Design Museum’s chief curator. It’s happening on May 13th.

This night is secretly the biggest bargain of the lot. It costs £25, but that nets you not just entry to the night, but access to the Design Museum’s exhibition (£23), one of the hotel's screening nights plus one of the themed cocktails (£19). Absolute bargain, and you don’t have to be staying at the hotel to book a ticket either. Get on it.

Alternatively, if you’re a massive Wes Anderson fan with plenty of cash to splash, you can book a themed stay at the W Hotel itself. It offers “Wes Anderson-inspired amenities,” Polaroid camera and themed city guide. But at £698 per night or more, and with a 2-night minimum stay, this isn’t an impulse jaunt. A fun one? Sure.

Here are those Wes Anderson themed cocktails on offer at the W Soho:

The Bellboy – Cognac, Cointreau, peach liqueur, elderflower, lemon and Champagne

– Cognac, Cointreau, peach liqueur, elderflower, lemon and Champagne The Prison Guard – Grapefruit and rosemary-infused Tanqueray with pineapple, lemon and sugar

– Grapefruit and rosemary-infused Tanqueray with pineapple, lemon and sugar The Fixer – Italicus, prosecco, soda and olive brine

– Italicus, prosecco, soda and olive brine The Detective – Amaretto Disaronno, Antica Formula, sour cherry and chocolate bitters





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