The BIG London Cinema List 2026: Film festivals, seasons, Q&As and rep screenings
Shortlist hand-picks the major movie events, cult venues, outdoor screenings and hidden gems coming up this year for our London film fan calendar.
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London is one of the greatest cities in the world to be a film fan. We may have seen one or two Odeons in the capital close down over the past few years (RIP Surrey Quays) and institutions like the Prince Charles Cinema and Curzon Mayfair continue to do battle with evil landlords but there’s new cinemas to get excited about too: from the art-deco interiors of The Garden by Holborn to The Nickel grindhouse, which started out as a pop-up before finding a permanent spot in Farringdon. Plus there’s always the time-warp of South London’s Peckhamplex to provide some continuity or the heritage of Hackney’s Rio cinema - celebrating its 50th Anniversary of being community-run while, fun fact, it’s the UK’s longest running cinema, having screened films there since 1909.
Any cinephile worth their popcorn salt should have not only a favourite London cinema or two but a favourite screen — even better a specific row and seat number. If you’re looking to add some depth to your weekly outings to see the latest auteur efforts, franchise flicks and independent films, you’ll want to start digging into film seasons at the BFI Southbank, double features and marathons at the PCC and add director Q&As at a Curzon, Everyman or Picturehouse into the mix. Support your indie and arthouse cinemas while they still exist with Shortlist’s BIG London Cinema List for 2026…
Key:
- (*) : Season
- /^\ : Festival
- {?} : Q&A
- >< : Live Score
- [] : Quiz
April
There’s an embarrassment of riches in London’s film programming this April, from Q&As with directors Mark Jenkin, Shane Meadows, Sally Potter and Christian Petzold to Rob Reiner Day at the Prince Charles. Catch the LRB screening of a Frederick Wiseman doc, a silent film with live accompaniment at the Barbican, the launch of a book about Charlie Chaplin’s London at The Cinema Museum or dress up and do some karaoke for The Garden’s Jia Zhangke retrospective. Grindhouse cinema The Nickel is running Man Vs Beast and A Season in Hell seasons, the Barbican is focusing on Cold War Eastern Bloc cinema and the BFI programmers offer up weeks and weeks of boxing on film and the filmography of Peter Weir. Don’t miss Open City’s Documentary Festival at venues including Rich Mix and Close-Up cinema.
Notable releases:
An excellent month for indies with Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama from A24 (April 3rd), Lee Sang-il’s sumptuous Kabuki epic Kokuho (April 3rd), documentary D Is For Distance (April 3rd), Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother (April 10th), James McAvoy’s California Schemin’ (April 10th), Christian Petzold’s Miroirs No.3 (April 17th) and Max Walker-Silverman’s Rebuilding with Josh O’Connor (April 17th). Plus, Mark Jenkin’s eerie fisherman time-travel tale Rose of Nevada (April 24th), Thea Gajic’s moving realist drama Surviving Earth (April 24th) and yes, don’t forget there’s also The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (April 1st).
- April 1st: Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair on 35mm - PCC
- April 1st: Underland - Rob Petit & Robert Macfarlane Q&A - BFI IMAX {?}
- April 1st - 29th: Cold War Visions season - Barbican (*)
- April 2nd: Exploding Cinema - SET Social
- April 2nd: McCartney: The Hunt for the Lost Bass - Arthur Cary Q&A - Curzon Mayfair {?}
- April 2nd: The Fall 20th Anniversary - PCC
- April 3rd - Night Stage - Marcio Reolon and Filipe Motzembacher Q&A - Curzon Bloomsbury {?}
- April 4th: The Popcorn Podcast’s Epic Film Quiz - The Albany []
- April 6th: Rob Reiner Day - PCC
- April 8th: LRB Screen x Mubi: Law and Order - The Garden
- April 8th: Funeral Parade Presents Teorema - PCC
- April 8th - June 24th: Fight The Power: Resistance & Revolution season - Rich Mix (*)
- April 9th: Worm Premiere and Ned Caderni Intro - Rich Mix
- April 9th: Hard Streets Book Launch - The Cinema Museum
- April 10th: California Schemin’ - Gavin Bail Q&A - Finsbury Park Picturehouse
- April 10th: Radu Jude’s Dracula London Premiere - ICA
- April 10th - 19th: London Independent Film Festival - Genesis /^\
- April 11th - 12th: 9th Silent Film Festival Weekend - The Cinema Museum /^\
- April 14th: Departures - Lloyd Eyre-Morgan and Neil Ely Q&A - Curzon Bloomsbury
- April 14th - 19th: Open City Documentary Festival - Rich Mix | Barbican | Close-Up | ICA /^\
- April 15th: Miroirs No. 3 - Christian Petzold Q&A - BFI Southbank
- April 20th: Our Land - Orban Wallace Q&A - Curzon Soho
- April 15th - 18th: Picturehouse Create - Picturehouse Central
- April 16th: Blades of The Guardians preview - BFI IMAX
- April 17th: Mystery Movie - The Nickel
- April 18th: Rose of Nevada - Mark Jenkin Q&A - Picturehouse Central {?}
- April 18th - 19th: CineMediterra Film Festival - Hackney Picturehouse /^\
- April 19th: Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World - Cast Q&A - BFI IMAX {?}
- April 19th: My Grandmother with Live Accompaniment - Barbican ><
- April 20th: Kinaesthesia - Gerald Fox Q&A - Genesis {?}
- April 20th - 23rd: Mark Jenkin Retrospective - Genesis (*)
- April 21st: Twenty Four Seven - Shane Meadows Q&A - BFI Southbank {?}
- April 21st: Surviving Earth - Thea Gajic Q&A - Everyman at The Whiteley {?}
- April 22nd: The Conspiracists - Liz Smith + Noelle Cook Q&A - Curzon Soho {?}
- April 23rd: The North - Bart Schrijver Q&A - Crouch End Picturehouse
- April 24th: Unknown Pleasures + Dress-up Karaoke Party - The Garden
- April 24th: Orlando on 35mm - Sally Potter Q&A - Rio {?}
- April 25th: The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy - Extended Editions - PCC
- April 25th - 26th: Chronic Youth Film Festival - Barbican /^\
- April 26th: Olivia UK Premiere - Sofia Petersen Q&A - Close-Up
- April 28th: Prince Charles Cinema Film Quiz - PCC []
- Until April 28th: Man Vs Beast season - The Nickel (*)
- Until April 30th: Trash! The Wildest Films You’ve Ever Seen - BFI Southbank (*)
- Until April 30th: The Cinematic Life of Boxing season - BFI Southbank (*)
- Until April 30th: Finding Your Way: The Films of Peter Weir - BFI Southbank (*)
- Until April 30th: A Season in Hell - The Nickel (*)
- Until May 5th: Time Capsule: The Films of Jia Zhangke season - The Garden (*)
- Until May 5th: Celebrating Jeanne Moreau season - The Garden (*)
- Until May 16th: The Old Ways season - Barbican (*)
May
So many intriguing London film fests to choose from in May including a Super 8 selection at BFI IMAX, queer cinema at the Barbican and a trio of a short film festival, a folk music film festival and an Asian cinema festival at The Garden. The BFI’s major season is Brazil On Film, featuring works from filmmakers Walter Salles, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Karim Aïnouz and honouring Héctor Babenco, the director of Pixote and Kiss of the Spider-Woman. Hidden gems include a textile repair cafe to complement the Barbican’s season exploring craft and community as well as a mystery film from Little White Lies at the Rio cinema in Hackney. Round off the month with an action and adventure-themed Film Music Gala courtesy of the Royal Philharmonic.
Notable releases:
The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May 1st), Ido Fluk’s Keith Jarrett-concert retelling Köln 75 (May 1st), László Nemes’ Orphan (May 15th), the master Steven Soderbergh is back with The Christophers (May 15th) and don’t miss Jon Favreau’s new Star War The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22nd).
- May 1st: Phantoms of July UK Premiere - ICA
- May 1st: Evangelion Double Feature - PCC
- May 1st - 20th: Queer East Festival - Barbican /^\
- May 1st - June 30th: Brazil On Film season - BFI Southbank (*)
- May 2nd - June 5th: Nothing But Life: The Films of Ritza Azevedo Gomes - ICA (*)
- May 3rd: NT Live: All My Sons - ArtHouse Crouch End
- Until May 4th: The Samurai season - BFI IMAX (*)
- May 4th - 10th: OffBeat Folk Film Festival - The Garden /^\
- Until May 5th: Time Capsule: The Films of Jia Zhangke season - The Garden(*)
- Until May 5th: Celebrating Jeanne Moreau season - The Garden (*)
- May 6th: Network 50th Anniversary - PCC
- May 6th: Goodbye Breasts! - Joanna Callaghan Q&A - Ritzy Picturehouse
- May 7th: Little White Lies Present A Celluloid Surprise #1 - Rio
- May 7th - 10th: Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival - The Garden /^\
- May 8th: The Godfather: Part II on 35mm - Asif Kapadia Introduction - Rio {?}
- May 8th - 11th: Guillermo del Toro season + Q&As - BFI Southbank and IMAX (*) {?}
- May 9th - 17th: Re:Mind Film Festival - The Garden /^\
- May 14th: Her Name Was Moviola - Walter Murch and Howard Berry Q&A - PCC {?}
- May 15th: Black In Season Film Club: Love Jones - Rich Mix
- May 16th: Yarn Stories + Textile Repair Cafe - Barbican
- May 16th: Aces High 50th Anniversary - Cast Q&A - The Cinema Museum {?}
- Until May 16th: The Old Ways season - Barbican
- May 19th: Exhibition on Screen: Frida Kahlo - Peckhamplex
- May 19th: Punch Drunk Love - Molly Manning Walker Intro - Rio
- May 20th: Stolen Lives - Mark McLoughlin Q&A - Curzon Soho {?}
- May 22nd: The Before Trilogy on 35mm/DCP - PCC
- May 22nd: Tycoon UK Premiere - Charlotte Zhang Q&A - ICA
- May 22nd: Bound on 35mm - Dionne Edwards Intro - Rio {?}
- May 23rd: Straight 8 2026 World Premiere - BFI IMAX
- May 24th: A Want In Her - Myrid Carten Q&A - Hackney Picturehouse
- May 25th: Scorsese Day - PCC
- May 27th: Guillermo del Toro Film Quiz - BFI - TBC venue []
- May 28th: NT Live: Playboy of the Western World - ArtHouse Crouch End
- May 29th: Mars Attacks! on 35mm - PCC
- May 30th: A Focus on Gabriel Abrantes: Experiments in Film - Barbican
- May 30th: Film Music Gala with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Royal Albert Hall ><
- May 30th: Mystery Movie Marathon - PCC
- Until May 30th: The Met Opera: Live in HD - Curzon (*)
- May 31st: Stig of the Dump 45th Anniversary - Cast Q&A - The Cinema Museum {?}
- Until May: The Consummate Professional: John Schlesinger at 100 - Various (*)
- Until June 24th: Fight The Power: Resistance & Revolution season - Rich Mix (*)
- Until October 28th: Animation in Love season - Barbican (*)
JUNE
The BFI’s major summer film season is dedicated to the immortal Marilyn Monroe, whose comedic chops should not be slept on. Through June and July, you can catch classics in a programme that includes her final film, John Huston’s The Misfits (1961). Don’t miss Rich Mix’s Resistance and Revolution season either, which ends on June 24th - preparation inspiration - not to mention anniversary screenings of All The President’s Men and Labyrinth. Kew Gardens has a mid-month pop-up weekend of scenic outdoor screenings via the touring Adventure Cinema.
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Notable releases:
It’s summer blockbuster season with Masters of the Universe (June 5th), Steven Spielberg’s next alien-inclined crowd-pleaser Disclosure Day (June 12th), the tablet-hating Toy Story 5 (June 19th) and Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl (June 26th).
- June 1st - July 31st: Marilyn Monroe: Self-Made Star season - BFI Southbank (*)
- June 1st: Klute on 35mm - PCC
- June 2nd: Comment Hater and Jme Q&A - Everyman at The Whiteley
- June 3rd: All The President’s Men 50th Anniversary - PCC
- June 4th: Fuck The Polis UK Premiere - Rita Azavedo Gomes Q&A - ICA
- June 4th: Women and Cocaine Presents: Anybody’s Woman - The Cinema Museum
- Until June 5th: Nothing But Life: The Films of Rita Azevedo Gomes - ICA (*)
- June 8th: Citizen Kane on 35mm - PCC
- June 9th: Blue Velvet on 35mm - PCC
- June 11th: Music Video Preservation Society - PCC
- June 12th: Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day in IMAX (TBC)
- June 13th: Labyrinth 40th Anniversary - PCC
- June 13th: The Muppets Take The PCC - PCC
- June 13th - 14th: London Film & Comic Con - Olympia
- June 14th: Mulholland Drive on 35mm - PCC
- June 14th: You Ain’t Heard Nothing Yet: Film, Sound, Music and Entertainment, 1894 to 1929 - The Cinema Museum
- June 17th: Kennington Noir Presents: The Night of the Hunter - The Cinema Museum
- June 18th - 21st: Adventure Cinema (Outdoor) - Kew Gardens
- June 18th - 25th: Off-Circuit Presents: Dry Leaf - ICA
- June 18th: Thief on 35mm - PCC
- June 19th: Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen Panel Discussion - Barbican {?}
- June 20th: Some New Kind of Kick Presents: Gridlock’d - The Cinema Museum
- June 25th: NT Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses - Barbican
- June 26th: 2001: A Space Odyssey on ‘unrestored’ 70mm - PCC
- June 26th: Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl in IMAX (TBC)
- Until June 24th: Fight The Power: Resistance & Revolution season - Rich Mix (*)
- Until June 30th: Brazil On Film season - BFI Southbank (*)
- Until June 30th: Royal Ballet and Opera - Curzon (*)
- Until October 28th: Animation in Love season - Barbican (*)
JULY TO SEPTEMBER
Time to catch some rays at the drive-in or more accurately, the prosecco and blanket-in. Vauxhall Summer Screens has announced the line-up and dates for its free outdoor screenings at Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens in July already; as we near school’s out season, expect listings to pop up for Everyman on the Canal in King’s Cross, Rooftop Film Club in Peckham and Stratford, Summer by the River on the South Bank, Summer Screens at Canary Wharf and the rest.
Notable releases:
Air-con friendly franchises in the form of Minions and Monsters (July 1st), the live-action Moana remake (July 10th) and the Phase Six Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31st) but July is all about Christopher Nolan’s classical epic The Odyssey (July 17th). Elsewhere, there’s Olivia Wilde’s The Invite (July 3rd), Imran Perretta’s Ish (July 31st), David Robert Mitchell’s Flowervale Street (August 14th), Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars (August 28th), Jonatan Etzler’s Bad Apples (September 11th), Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil remake (September 18th) and Aardman Animation’s Shaun The Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom (September 18th).
- July 7th - 28th: Vauxhall Summer Screens (Outdoor) - Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens
- July 12th: The Music of Zimmer vs Williams with London Concert Orchestra - Royal Albert Hall ><
- July 12th: French Sundaes Presents: Bande Á Part - The Cinema Museum
- July 16th: Sleepers on 35mm - PCC
- July 17th - August 9th: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey - BFI IMAX
- Until July 31st: Marilyn Monroe: Self-Made Star season - BFI Southbank (*)
- August 2nd: The Searchers on 70mm - PCC
- August 10th: The Human Condition: Part 3 - A Soldier’s Prayer - PCC
- September 4th: Not By Lynch Presents: Under The Silver Lake - The Cinema Museum
- September 10th: Olivia & The Clouds + Introduction - Barbican
- September 18th: Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil in IMAX (TBC)
- September 25th: Frankenstein Unchained! With Live Score - The Cinema Museum ><
- September 25th - 27th: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Royal Albert Hall ><
- Until October 28th: Animation in Love season - Barbican (*)
OCTOBER TO DECEMBER
October is all about the BFI’s London Film Festival: we know the dates but little else at this point in the year. In terms of what else you can look forward to - and book - for this winter, there’s a few festive cinema concerts, including Home Alone, already nailed in at the Royal Albert Hall. Plus some indie cinemas have locked in their Halloween programming already — the PCC’s mini 1920s season looks suitably spoo00ooky.
Notable releases:
Alejandro González Iñárritu's Digger (October 2nd), Aaron Sorkin’s Facebook sequel The Social Reckoning (October 9th), DC’s Clayface (October 23rd), Disney’s original animation Hexed (October 29th) then it’s Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three and Avenger’s: Doomsday duking it out on December 18th. Expect a whole slate of prestige and arthouse cinema to be announced later in the year for October through December.
- October 2nd: Nosferatu (1922) with Live Score - PCC ><
- October 2nd: Brassed Off Live with Grimethorpe Colliery Band + Mark Herman Q&A - Royal Albert Hall ><
- October 7th - 18th: 69th BFI London Film Festival /^\
- October 9th: Black Panther with Chineke! Orchestra and Massamba Diop - Royal Albert Hall ><
- October 22nd: Haxan with Live Score - PCC ><
- October 23rd: Not By Lynch Presents: Coma - The Cinema Museum
- October 23rd: The Cabinet of Dr Caligari with Live Score - PCC ><
- October 28th: Night is Short, Walk on Girl + Introduction - Barbican
- Until October 28th: Animation in Love season - Barbican (*)
- October 30th: Matilda in Concert with David Newman + Danny DeVito Q&A - Royal Albert Hall >< {?}
- October 31st: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Sing-a-Long - PCC
- December 2nd - 6th: London Film Week /^\
- December 6th: Home Alone in Concert with Royal Philharmonic and Crouch End Festival Chorus - Royal Albert Hall ><
- December 18th: Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 3 in IMAX (TBC)
- December 18th: Avengers: Doomsday in IMAX (TBC)
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Sophie Charara is a freelance tech and culture journalist. Sophie is a former associate editor of WIRED, and former associate editor at Wareable and The Ambient.
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