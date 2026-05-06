TfL Go iPhone app updated with spend tracking info for London travellers

Transport for London has upgraded its TfL Go app, with added intel on your spending, and for bus travel.

The big change to the freebie TfL Go app is you’ll now be informed when you’ve hit the daily or weekly travel cap, meaning you’re pretty much free to go wild on the Tube without incurring any additional fees.

This will of course apply when you use contactless “pay as you go” payments rather than a random Oyster card that’s been in your wallet for years. You can setup contactless payments from within the TfL Go app.

TfL also claims to have improved bus intel for those using the iPhone and iPhone versions of the app.

You’ll be able to see the location of the next bus you need in real-time, which is always handy when the minute count-down doesn’t seem to tally with reality. You can usually blame traffic lights.

We’ve checked out the Android version of the app, but it doesn’t appear to have this bus upgrade just yet.

“Android users can expect these features in the coming months,” says TfL.

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Other new features include the ability to save locations, which does appear to be in the Android version already.

Better journey planning

TfL Go is of course not the only option you have for getting around London, but it’s a handy way to avoid being tempted to snag an Uber or other taxi brand when there’s a wait for the next train.

The app also offers journey planning across Tube, trains and buses, and an easy-access visual map of the transport network across London.

“We are always looking to improve our free TfL Go app and these latest improvements aim to make it easier for people to see when they have reached the daily or weekly cap,” says Emma Strain, TfL Customer Director.

“We have a range of further improvements planned to the app in the coming months to further make travelling in London by public transport as simple as possible.”

TfL Go has been around since 2020, and — sorry Android fans — its features often debut on Apple devices before they land on Androids. But we hopefully won’t have too long to wait for these new additions to arrive outside of iPhones and iPads.





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