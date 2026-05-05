A new Star Wars’ Grogu Café is heading to London for three days only

Star Wars never really has a bad month, but May is really where it comes into its own – May the 4th be with you is destiny worthy stuff to be honest. And this year it continues to grow with the latest release from the franchise, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

For one weekend only, one London spot is getting the sci-fi treatment with a pop up Grogu Cafe hitting the streets. Inspired by the franchise’s most-loved characters and fully decked out interiors, the cafe will land on 15th May, running until 17th May.

It’s completely free to attend although you will need a ticket which you can book via Disney’s website. Named the ‘cutest outpost in the galaxy’ the cafe will be getting fans excited for the film’s release on 22nd May. The Grogu Cafe itself will be over in East London, at 1 Kingsland Road in Shoreditch.

The Mandalorian and Grogu | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 22, 2026 - YouTube Watch On

According to the team behind it, every sip, snack, and snap is designed with ultimate cuteness in mind. Exclusive treats will be available to purchase from cult London spots like Bread Ahead, Bubble CiTea, and PerfectTed – including signature matcha blends, cosmic desserts, and sweet sips which have all been designed to “capture the spirit of Grogu.”

No pop up would be complete without some merch, and luckily there will be an on-site retail space with Star Wars and Grogu products from MINISO.

Pop-ups probably translate from some kind of ancient etymological root meaning “instagrammable” – and this one will be no different, with plenty of cool corners, and well designed decor that will fill up your camera roll with Star Wars themed memories.

You’ll have to book a ticket which will give you a timed entry slot. Unfortunately Grogu will not be making a cameo across the weekend, but we guess he’ll been there in spirit.

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You can find the Gorgu Café at 1 Kingsland Road, Shoreditch, London, E2 8AA.





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