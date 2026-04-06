Free art and film festival is coming to London in May

A film and art festival is coming to London in May, and the best bit is it’s not only free to visit, there will be free snacks and drinks on offer too.

The WePresent festival will take over Copeland Gallery in Peckham from May 8th to May 10th.

It will feature artworks and short films, including an exhibition dubbed On Belonging, as Time Out reports. On Belonging is centred around themes of “belonging and identity.”

You’ll also be able to check out a poetry and photography collection called Nour, made in collaboration with artist Mustafa.

“It is a print publication themed on ceremony, featuring some of the world’s most exciting poets and writers alongside photographs and calligraphy by artists and artisans," reads the official blurb.

Of course, you can actually just download Nour direct from the WePresent website.

What might be the biggest content-based draw of WePresent is the short film section. You can get a preview of what to expect over at WePresent's YouTube, where a bunch of its supported short films are published.

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WePresent notably has a long-running relationship with Riz Ahmed, having commissioned his The Long Goodbye short film from 2020. It ended up nominated for an Academy award in 2022.

More recently, though, WePresent has published short films from Amrou Al-Khadi, Original Sin, and Akinola Davies Jr, with Spirit.

To sweeten the deal, food and drinks will be available across the weekend. Sela Rose will provide brunch treats, Happy Endings ice cream sandwiches will be served. And free cocktails are on offer from 5-7pm each day courtesy of Peckham Social.

WePresent is a creative project funded by WeTransfer — yep, the platform you may well use at work to share files between people. It has been around since 2018, growing from what was basically an in-house WeTransfer digital magazine to a pretty well respected art platform for creatives.