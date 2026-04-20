6 ways to celebrate Shakespeare’s Day in London

In the understatement of the century, it’s fair to say we owe a lot to William Shakespeare. Without his poetic turns of phrase and proliferation of plays, British culture today would not only be lacking some top-notch quotes, but an entire pantheon of artistic expression meted out through literature, theatre and art.

So why not celebrate Shakespeare’s contribution to British history and culture on the day of his presumed birth (and uncannily, death) on April 23rd? The UK’s capital and once home of the playwright has a plethora of ways to big up the Bard, many of which go further than simply watching one of his productions on stage (though you definitely should...)

Here are six ways to enjoy Shakespeare’s Day in London in 2026.

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1. Take a tour of Shakespeare’s London

Walk in the footsteps of the world’s most famous playwright by retreading his steps around the UK capital with a dedicated guided tour. Visit the sites of playhouses he performed at, watering holes he drank at and appreciate the modern day landmarks erected in his honour.

For a truly immersive experience, book with Shakespeare’s London Tours who use trained actors as guides, performing for you on the streets of the city while reciting famous excerpts and espousing anecdotes. Prefer to keep the fourth wall in place? Opt for a self-guided tour of London via this handy map from the City of London which will lead you to all his favourite hotspots, at your own pace.

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2. Watch a play at The Globe

Though it might not be the original structure built by Shakespeare’s playing company The Lord Chamberlain’s Men back in 1599 (that one burnt down in 1613) its modern day reincarnation is its spitting image – and probably a lot safer.

Experiencing a performance here is unlike any other and a must-do for any fan, whether you’re watching from the wooden benches in the eaves or being pulled into the drama in the pit. 2026 is hosting all the hits – Much Ado About Nothing, Love’s Labour’s Lost, As You Like It – though if you’re visiting on Shakespeare’s Day in April you’ll be graced with one of his best, A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream .

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3. See old copies of Shakespeare’s manuscripts at the British Library

Though it’s believed none of Shakespeare’s original manuscripts still exist, some of the earliest printings of his plays are on display in the The Treasures Gallery in the British Library.

The Gallery is free to enter, and, along with the author’s First Folio (a collection of his 39 plays) and a print of the play Sir Thomas More (which is thought to have Shakespeare’s writing on), it houses over 200 of the library’s oldest and most precious works including original lyrics by the Beatles and a copy of the Magna Carta.

(Image credit: The Swan)

4. Tuck into a Shakespeare-themed afternoon tea at the Swan

Afternoon tea probably looked a little different in Jacobean times, but we’re pretty sure if he were about today, Shakespeare would be into it. Soak up views of the Thames while nibbling on an array of mini sandwiches at Swan , the official restaurant of Shakespeare’s Globe.

Salmon, chicken, roast beef and egg and cress sandwiches are served on playfully-designed crockery and pave the way for sweets featuring titles – and inspiration – from Shakespeare’s most famous scripts. ‘My crown is in my heart, not on my head’ from King Henry VI materialises on the plate as Victoria sponge cake topped with a golden chocolate crown, while ‘Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day’ from Sonnet 18 is in fact a Rose petal and mead tart draped in English Rose syrup.

Vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan menus are available, as are plentiful tea choices; sapphire earl grey, dragonwell green and Egyptian mint among them.

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5. Visit ‘Shakespeare’s Window’ in Southwark Cathedral

William Shakespeare was one of Southwark Cathedral’s (then known as St. Saviour’s Church) most well-known parishioners. Head to the South Aisle to discover an extravagant three-light stained glass window depicting numerous characters from his plays including Puck, Othello, Lady Macbeth and Hamlet.

The striking and intricately-designed aperture fills the wall above a memorial sculpture of the playwright reclining on a bankside meadow in front of the Globe and Winchester Palace. Visiting on Shakespeare’s Day is a particularly good idea, as every year the Cathedral runs the Shakespeare and his Theatrical Contemporaries Tour , where an experienced guide takes you on a tour of the historic building, detailing its significance to not only Shakespeare, but playwrights from across the ages (Shakespeare's brother Edmund and playwrights John Fletcher and Philip Massinger are buried there).

(Image credit: V&A)

6. Take the Shakespeare trail through the V&A

Shakespeare is so ingrained in British culture that London’s museums don’t need a dedicated exhibition, the playwright is simply woven into their existing ones. At the historic Victoria and Albert museum in Kensington, you can experience the British Galleries anew by following the ‘Shakespeare’s Magic’ trail which guides you through various displays while explaining their link to the author.

Reliefs of cupid, grand pieces of furniture such as The Great Bed of Ware and delicate items of jewellery and embroidery are all re-contextualised in light of the poet. Use this page to guide you . If, however, you’re gagging for a dedicated space celebrating the Bard, there’s not long to wait.

A new arts centre is due to open in Shoreditch later this year on the site of the old Curtain Playhouse, which, alongside spaces for offices, housing, a roof terrace and leisure facilities, will also host the ‘ Museum of Shakespeare ’. Details are sparse, but expectations can be justifiably high.





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