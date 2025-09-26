LEGO Masterpiece Gallery showcases the wildest brick builds of the year

One of the neatest exhibitions of the year to date just opened, the LEGO House 2025-2026 Masterpiece Gallery.

It features 17 exhibitors, including one from the UK, who have made absolutely wild LEGO creations.

There’s one one little issue. Most of the art exhibitions we write about are in London. LEGO’s 2025-2026 Masterpiece Gallery lives in LEGO House in Billund, Denmark.

Working out where to have your next holiday? According to our own quick research on Skyscanner, you can pick up flights there for around £80-odd each way. And LEGO House is a five-minute drive from Billund airport, according to the company. Get planning.

The creators whose works are shown are aged between 19 and 61, and a ticket to the exhibition is included with a visit to LEGO House. A standard ticket costs 279 Danish Krone, equivalent to around £33, but early booking tickets for October cost 139 Krone, a much more reasonable £16.

Sneek peek

We haven’t seen photos of every single creation in the exhibition, but a few have caught our eye.

There’s the life-size collection of LEGO instruments by Juliane Pilster from Germany. She has made remarkably faithful recreations of a Gibson Les Paul, a Fender Stratocaster, the much less famous Yamaha SB-5A bass guitar and a Roland Go Keys keyboard.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Satu Aaltonen from Finland has made a LEGO “gown”, an amazing LEGO dress complete with an epic headpiece.

“Inspired by the Ice Queen, this bridal look merges icy tones of white and blue into a majestic yet fragile design,” reads her own description of the piece on Instagram.

“Sharp, crystalline structures made from LEGO bricks create a frozen architecture around the figure — glimmering and delicate, as if carved from ice.”

And, no, you can’t try it on.

(Image credit: Satu Aaltonen)

The exhibition also features a huge Japanese-style palace, although we don’t know which of the LEGO geniuses made the piece yet.

“The Masterpiece Gallery is our way of celebrating the creativity, talent, and passion of the global LEGO fan community, and inspiring the builders of today and tomorrow,” says Katherine Kirk Muff, LEGO House’s Managing Director.

Tempted to visit? LEGO House also features the Tree of Creativity, a 15 metre-tall creation made using upwards of 6.3 million bricks.

There’s an exhibition on LEGO history and a moulding machine that shows how LEGO bricks are made today. The in-house store also features “exclusive products” you won’t find anywhere else apparently.

LEGO’s latest 2025-2026 Masterpiece Gallery collection opens today, September 26th.