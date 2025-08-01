Someone's just created a Nintendo Switch 2 controller that doubles as a french fry holder

There’s a lot to love in the Nintendo Switch 2 world at the moment - between Nintendo’s July Direct and the buzz of video game adaptation movies on the way, we didn’t think it could get much better.

Until, that was, someone created a Switch 2 Joy-Con holder that doubles as a French Fry holder. More specifically, it will hold a medium-sized box of McDonald’s fries while you play. As for the why, we’re not sure, but we can’t say we’re mad about it.

According to the creator - who is doing God’s work by giving away the 3D-print file to MakerWorld for free - you never have to choose between eating fries or gaming again. It’s bringing you the best of both worlds as you can "level up your snacking game”. Basically it’s “the ultimate way to game with fries on the side”, says the catchily named creator, GamiFries.

So, all you need to get one yourself is have a 3D printer (or know a generous friend with one), some spare time, and a big old bag of fries (and sauce, obviously), and soon you could be shoveling fries into your mouth whilst cursing Mario for sliding over a banana peel in Mario Kart World. Even better, the GamiFries Joy-Con holder can even be used in two modes: Controller and Handheld, so you can enjoy it however you like to play.

You don’t even have to decant the fries from one box to another and risk any chip-escape-and-subsequent-emergency-rescue-mission, you can slip the full contents, box and all, straight into the holder. Added bonus: it should stop the interior of the Joy-Con from resembling an extra in Grease - although no promises. The only downside? The fries aren’t automatically included.

The creator laid out some pretty strict rules, though - if you can call them rules more than quips: "Do not use the rig without the fries box. Do not attempt to eat your GamiFries rig. It is a mount for your fries box. Do not say 'Looks like it's time for another side quest' every time you eat a fry from GamiFries. Do not sell your GamiFries. Unless it's for a whole lot of money. GamiFries is open source. And open to sauces. Big Mac Compatible. As in, you can eat your fries with a Big Mac."

This is just what is hopefully the first iteration of GamiFries - after all, you never know how long it could be until we see a Burgame, or a GamiFries that comes with a tiny napkin dispenser or sauce slot.