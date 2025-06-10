The best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories: Cases, grips, docks, screen protectors and more
Switch it up with some stylish and protective clobber for your new Nintendo Switch 2 console.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most exciting gaming releases of the decade — and you're going to want to protect it with cases and grips, keep its accessories charged, and stop that screen from getting scratched.
Though the console has only just been released, there's already an overwhelming number of brands claiming they've made the best Nintendo Switch 2 case on the market, and loads of dodgy chargers looking to put the console's battery out to pasture.
That's where we come in. We've physically tested a whole bunch of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, so that you've got trusted, hands-on verdicts of the add-on gear you're going to want to pair with your new machine. Here's just a glimpse of the dozens of items we've put through the ringer:
So if you're looking for a great microSD Express card for Nintendo Switch 2 to boost your storage, a durable Switch 2 hardcase, or a travel case for the Nintendo Switch 2 that you can put all your pads, cables and other items in when out and about, we've got you covered. Take a look at our top picks below.
Nintendo Switch 2 storage cases
First up, perhaps the most important accessory you're going to need for any portable console — a travel case. If you're taking your Nintendo Switch 2 on the road, you're going to want it well protected, and these hard cases do that in style. Bonus points for additional storage space for your controllers and other accessories too. Here we've got a slim-line pick, a medium-sized one, and a great two-in-one carry case.
It may not be the prettiest, but this one's our favourite thanks to its versatility. This case combines a large storage area with its own shoulder strap, and neatly includes an additional slimline hardcase for the Switch 2 itself that can be used separately from the main case.
Nintendo Switch 2 protective covers and grips
You've got travel sorted, but what about when you want specifically protect your Switch 2 from bumps and scrapes? The following covers and grips are designed to protect your Switch 2 whether in use or in transit, and come in different styles to suit different needs.
A heavy-duty travel case that makes sure the Switch 2 is protected from major drops — though it's not really designed to be used while playing with the console. It's got handy game card storage, but we'd encourage putting a protective layer between the screen and top half of this case.
Nintendo Switch 2 chargers and docks
With covers and cases sorted, you can move on to thinking about how to keep all your devices charged. The Switch 2 and dock do a great job of keeping everything topped up with power when plugged into your TV, but if you're on the go, or have additional Joy-Cons you want to power up, consider the following options.
You can't take that Nintendo TV docking station with you everywhere, so for a portable power-up, this slim travel adapter is great. Charging at 65W, it's got two USB-C ports for the console and a pad, international add-ons, and can be used with items like laptops and phones, too.
Official Nintendo accessories
Like to keep all your accessories firmly first-party? The following devices come straight from Nintendo itself. Two here we'd consider absolute essentials — the Pro 2 pad, and the camera, which really complete the Switch 2 experience.
A luxurious feeling traditional pad for the Switch 2 from Nintendo. The Pro controller has smooth-travel sticks, long battery life, and programmable back paddle buttons to let you customise exactly how you wish to play. It's our preferred way to play over even the included Joy-Con 2s.
MicroSD Express Cards, and Everything Else
There's more to pair with the Nintendo Switch 2 than just cases, grips and chargers, and as the player base builds, we're likely to only see more and more unusual accessories developed for the console. Here's a couple of items that you may want to consider along with the above picks — including our top pick for storage expansion.
