The best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories: Cases, grips, docks, screen protectors and more

Switch it up with some stylish and protective clobber for your new Nintendo Switch 2 console.

A selection of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories surrounding the character Yoshi
(Image credit: Nintendo / Stealth / JSAUX / GX Trust)
The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most exciting gaming releases of the decade — and you're going to want to protect it with cases and grips, keep its accessories charged, and stop that screen from getting scratched.

Though the console has only just been released, there's already an overwhelming number of brands claiming they've made the best Nintendo Switch 2 case on the market, and loads of dodgy chargers looking to put the console's battery out to pasture.

That's where we come in. We've physically tested a whole bunch of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, so that you've got trusted, hands-on verdicts of the add-on gear you're going to want to pair with your new machine. Here's just a glimpse of the dozens of items we've put through the ringer:

A selection of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on a wooden floor

(Image credit: Future / Gerald Lynch)

So if you're looking for a great microSD Express card for Nintendo Switch 2 to boost your storage, a durable Switch 2 hardcase, or a travel case for the Nintendo Switch 2 that you can put all your pads, cables and other items in when out and about, we've got you covered. Take a look at our top picks below.

Nintendo Switch 2 storage cases

First up, perhaps the most important accessory you're going to need for any portable console — a travel case. If you're taking your Nintendo Switch 2 on the road, you're going to want it well protected, and these hard cases do that in style. Bonus points for additional storage space for your controllers and other accessories too. Here we've got a slim-line pick, a medium-sized one, and a great two-in-one carry case.

Gxtrust 1251rb Case for Nintendo Switch 2, Anti-Scratch Switch Case With Shockproof Design, Carry Handle, Space for 4 Joy-Cons, Protective Hardcase With Pocket for Wrist Straps and 12 Games, Red/blue
GXTrust Case

Our smallest storage case pick, GXTrust's case has a shockproof design, room for your Switch, 12 games and 4 Joy-Cons. It's available in both red and blue shades. Cheap and cheerful, this one's great for days out, when your just want to make sure your Switch 2 is protected in your bag.

Gxtrust 1252b Xl Case for Nintendo Switch 2, Anti-Scratch Protective Hardcase With Shockproof Design, Carry Handle, Switch Case With Pockets for Accessories, 4 Joy-Cons and 12 Games, Blue
GXTrust XL Case

GXTrust Case in an XL format that adds more storage space. As well as space for your Switch 2, Joy-Cons and games, you can squeeze a full size gamepad in this one, too. Available in blue, this is a great size for taking to a pals' place with your added multiplayer accessories.

System Organiser Case S2 (black)
Snakebyte System Organiser Case S2

It may not be the prettiest, but this one's our favourite thanks to its versatility. This case combines a large storage area with its own shoulder strap, and neatly includes an additional slimline hardcase for the Switch 2 itself that can be used separately from the main case.

Nintendo Switch 2 protective covers and grips

You've got travel sorted, but what about when you want specifically protect your Switch 2 from bumps and scrapes? The following covers and grips are designed to protect your Switch 2 whether in use or in transit, and come in different styles to suit different needs.

Gxtrust 1253 Nintendo Switch 2 Protective Case, Silicone Grip Case With Textured Design, Anti-Dust Shock-Absorption Scratch Resistant Protector Cover for Switch 2 Consoles, Black
GXTrust Silicone Grip Case

A real simple one this — a stretchy silicone cover that will keep your hardware protected from small drops and scratches. It doesn't protect the screen, but its enlarged rubberised grips help make the console feel more ergonomic in use.

Jsaux Dockable Case for Nintendo Switch 2 2025, Pc+tpu Grip Protective Case Accessories Compatible With Switch 2 Console & Joycon Controller, Split Design
JSAUX Dockable Case

A transparent plastic hardshell, it's not the most attractive protective case, but convenience is king here — this is the only case we've seen that can be left on when docking the Switch 2 with your TV, and can independently protect Joy-Cons detached from the system.

Jsaux Protective Case Compatible With Nintendo Switch 2 (2025), Hard Carrying Shell, Slim & Portable, Dustproof, Built-In Game Card Slot, Travel-Carry, Full Protection Cover – Translucent Black Pc0116
JSAUX Protective Case

A heavy-duty travel case that makes sure the Switch 2 is protected from major drops — though it's not really designed to be used while playing with the console. It's got handy game card storage, but we'd encourage putting a protective layer between the screen and top half of this case.

Nintendo Switch 2 chargers and docks

With covers and cases sorted, you can move on to thinking about how to keep all your devices charged. The Switch 2 and dock do a great job of keeping everything topped up with power when plugged into your TV, but if you're on the go, or have additional Joy-Cons you want to power up, consider the following options.

Twin Charge S2
Snakebyte Twin Charge S2

Got a couple of extra Joy-Con 2s that need charging? Or want to be able to charge your existing ones while playing in tabletop mode with a different controller. This dual-charger will power up the wireless controllers straight from a wall power supply.

Accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2
Stealth Magnetic Quad Charger

If you're big on multiplayer play and need to charge even more Joy-Con 2s at once, this four-way magnetic charger can charge two pairs at once. And ignore the box art — this is very much for the latest generation of controllers, not the older ones depicted.

Accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2
Stealth Slim Travel Adapter

You can't take that Nintendo TV docking station with you everywhere, so for a portable power-up, this slim travel adapter is great. Charging at 65W, it's got two USB-C ports for the console and a pad, international add-ons, and can be used with items like laptops and phones, too.

Official Nintendo accessories

Like to keep all your accessories firmly first-party? The following devices come straight from Nintendo itself. Two here we'd consider absolute essentials — the Pro 2 pad, and the camera, which really complete the Switch 2 experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

A luxurious feeling traditional pad for the Switch 2 from Nintendo. The Pro controller has smooth-travel sticks, long battery life, and programmable back paddle buttons to let you customise exactly how you wish to play. It's our preferred way to play over even the included Joy-Con 2s.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

Game Chat is the best new feature of the Switch 2, and it's even better with a camera attached, letting you see your pals as you play. Though other third-party cameras are compatible with the Switch 2, too, but for sheer simplicity, this is an easy purchase.

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case and Screen Protector
Carrying Case and Screen Protector

We'd recommend third-party options here over Nintendo's carry case, purely for price reasons. But the colour-matched zips, Nintendo branding and perfectly-contoured inner casing mean, for the die-hard Nintendo head, this will likely be their go-to travel case.

MicroSD Express Cards, and Everything Else

There's more to pair with the Nintendo Switch 2 than just cases, grips and chargers, and as the player base builds, we're likely to only see more and more unusual accessories developed for the console. Here's a couple of items that you may want to consider along with the above picks — including our top pick for storage expansion.

Sandisk Microsd Express Card 256gb - Works With Nintendo Switch™ 2 (up to 880mb/s Read, Up to 650mb/s Write, 210mb/s Sustained Write, Sandisk Quickflow Technology, Thermadapt, Uhs-I, U3, C10)
Sandisk microSD Express Card (256GB)

Nintendo Switch 2 only works with microSD Express storage expansion cards, not regular microSD. This SanDisk 256GB option essentially doubles your console storage space at a good price, and is a reliable brand to trust your data with.

Accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2
Stealth Twin Racing Wheels

Great for little 'uns and casual gamers, these wheel attachments for the Joy-Con 2s add a playful element to driving games when using motion controls.

Jsaux 2-Pack Anti-Glare Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2, Matte Glass Protector 9h Hardness Easy to Install With Guiding Frame Scratch Resistant Tempered Glass
JSAUX 2-Pack Anti-Glare Screen Protector

Keep your screen free from scratches, and reduce the amount of annoying glare on your screen in one fell swoop with these easy-to-apply matte screen protectors.

