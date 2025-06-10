The best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories: Cases, grips, docks, screen protectors and more

The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most exciting gaming releases of the decade — and you're going to want to protect it with cases and grips, keep its accessories charged, and stop that screen from getting scratched.

Though the console has only just been released, there's already an overwhelming number of brands claiming they've made the best Nintendo Switch 2 case on the market, and loads of dodgy chargers looking to put the console's battery out to pasture.

That's where we come in. We've physically tested a whole bunch of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, so that you've got trusted, hands-on verdicts of the add-on gear you're going to want to pair with your new machine. Here's just a glimpse of the dozens of items we've put through the ringer:

(Image credit: Future / Gerald Lynch)

So if you're looking for a great microSD Express card for Nintendo Switch 2 to boost your storage, a durable Switch 2 hardcase, or a travel case for the Nintendo Switch 2 that you can put all your pads, cables and other items in when out and about, we've got you covered. Take a look at our top picks below.

Nintendo Switch 2 storage cases

First up, perhaps the most important accessory you're going to need for any portable console — a travel case. If you're taking your Nintendo Switch 2 on the road, you're going to want it well protected, and these hard cases do that in style. Bonus points for additional storage space for your controllers and other accessories too. Here we've got a slim-line pick, a medium-sized one, and a great two-in-one carry case.

GXTrust Case Visit Site Our smallest storage case pick, GXTrust's case has a shockproof design, room for your Switch, 12 games and 4 Joy-Cons. It's available in both red and blue shades. Cheap and cheerful, this one's great for days out, when your just want to make sure your Switch 2 is protected in your bag. GXTrust XL Case Visit Site GXTrust Case in an XL format that adds more storage space. As well as space for your Switch 2, Joy-Cons and games, you can squeeze a full size gamepad in this one, too. Available in blue, this is a great size for taking to a pals' place with your added multiplayer accessories. Snakebyte System Organiser Case S2 Visit Site It may not be the prettiest, but this one's our favourite thanks to its versatility. This case combines a large storage area with its own shoulder strap, and neatly includes an additional slimline hardcase for the Switch 2 itself that can be used separately from the main case.

Nintendo Switch 2 protective covers and grips

You've got travel sorted, but what about when you want specifically protect your Switch 2 from bumps and scrapes? The following covers and grips are designed to protect your Switch 2 whether in use or in transit, and come in different styles to suit different needs.

GXTrust Silicone Grip Case Visit Site A real simple one this — a stretchy silicone cover that will keep your hardware protected from small drops and scratches. It doesn't protect the screen, but its enlarged rubberised grips help make the console feel more ergonomic in use. JSAUX Dockable Case Visit Site A transparent plastic hardshell, it's not the most attractive protective case, but convenience is king here — this is the only case we've seen that can be left on when docking the Switch 2 with your TV, and can independently protect Joy-Cons detached from the system. JSAUX Protective Case Visit Site A heavy-duty travel case that makes sure the Switch 2 is protected from major drops — though it's not really designed to be used while playing with the console. It's got handy game card storage, but we'd encourage putting a protective layer between the screen and top half of this case.

Nintendo Switch 2 chargers and docks

With covers and cases sorted, you can move on to thinking about how to keep all your devices charged. The Switch 2 and dock do a great job of keeping everything topped up with power when plugged into your TV, but if you're on the go, or have additional Joy-Cons you want to power up, consider the following options.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Snakebyte Twin Charge S2 Visit Site Got a couple of extra Joy-Con 2s that need charging? Or want to be able to charge your existing ones while playing in tabletop mode with a different controller. This dual-charger will power up the wireless controllers straight from a wall power supply. Stealth Magnetic Quad Charger Visit Site If you're big on multiplayer play and need to charge even more Joy-Con 2s at once, this four-way magnetic charger can charge two pairs at once. And ignore the box art — this is very much for the latest generation of controllers, not the older ones depicted. Stealth Slim Travel Adapter Visit Site You can't take that Nintendo TV docking station with you everywhere, so for a portable power-up, this slim travel adapter is great. Charging at 65W, it's got two USB-C ports for the console and a pad, international add-ons, and can be used with items like laptops and phones, too.

Official Nintendo accessories

Like to keep all your accessories firmly first-party? The following devices come straight from Nintendo itself. Two here we'd consider absolute essentials — the Pro 2 pad, and the camera, which really complete the Switch 2 experience.

MicroSD Express Cards, and Everything Else

There's more to pair with the Nintendo Switch 2 than just cases, grips and chargers, and as the player base builds, we're likely to only see more and more unusual accessories developed for the console. Here's a couple of items that you may want to consider along with the above picks — including our top pick for storage expansion.