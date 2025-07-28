Amazon is making a Wolfenstein TV show

A TV version of iconic video game series Wolfenstein is in the works at Amazon.

Amazon MGM Studios is making a Wolfenstein TV show according to Variety.

While Wolfenstein has gone through a several eras since 1981’s original Castle Wolfenstein, and indeed since the much-better-known 1992 shooter Wolfenstein 3D, the series tagline makes it pretty clear which version of Wolfenstein we’re getting.

“The story of killing Nazis is evergreen,” is the show’s teaser, exhibiting a level of referentiality you only get in the most recent run of MachineGames titles. This began with 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order.

A fistful of years have elapsed since there was a game in this lineage, though. 2019’s VR title Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot was the last. And 2019’s non-VR Wolfenstein: Youngblood was not nearly well received as the preceding titles in the series.

Since then, MachineGames has primarily worked on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, released in 2024. It also involves killing Nazis.

Back to the TV show, we already know the show runner. It’s Patrick Somerville, who wrote and produced the TV adaptation of Station Eleven.

Somerville was also attached to sci-fi movie Ursa Major, starring Jessica Biel. However, we haven’t heard of the film since 2023, when it was reportedly about to enter production.

MachineGames designer Jerk Gustafsson is also listed as an executive producer on the Amazon project.

The Wolfenstein games star B.J. Blazkowicz, a Polish-American solider tho infiltrates Nazi outposts and kicks ass when he does.

The MachineGames titles feature much more story, and better-developed characters, than the older Wolfenstein games, with more substance to use for an adaptation than, for example, Wolfenstein 3D.

Amazon has shown a real interest in bringing together gaming and TV in recent years. Most notably, its Fallout adaptation has proved a massive critical and ratings success. It is also producing shows based on God of War, Mass Effect and Warhammer 40,000.

One that’s already available to watch, though, is Secret Level. It’s an anthology show where each episode is based around a different game property.