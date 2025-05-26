The Nintendo Switch 2 will support a USB mouse

The Nintendo Switch 2 will support classic USB mice, according to a preview video from a game developer.

Koei Tecmo recently posted a gameplay video of its upcoming Switch 2 title, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening CE, in which producer Michi Ryu switched from using the Joy-Con 2 as a mouse to a plain old ordinary mouse.

It’s great news for those with larger hands who start to feel cramp at the mere sight of someone using the Switch 2’s Joy-Con mouse feature.

Nintendo has not confirmed a classic mouse can be used in place of Joy-Cons in any and every game that uses the Switch 2’s own controller as a mouse, but it certainly sounds that way from Michi Ryu’s explanation.

“In addition to the mouse operation with the Joy-Con 2, you can also connect a USB mouse and it will work seamlessly,” he says.

“Once you connect the mouse, a message will appear in the top-left indicating that the mouse is connected. When the USB mouse is connected it takes priority over the Joy-Con 2.”

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening CE - Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay - YouTube Watch On

For those who haven’t been following the Nintendo Switch 2’s release all that closely, you can use either either side of the Joy-Con 2 pad as a mouse controller in supported games by placing the side that interfaces with the console on a flat surface.

Drag x Drive is a game that pushes this concept to its limits, letting you control a wheelchair basketball player using both sides of the Joy-Con 2 in their mouse modes simultaneously.

Other Nintendo Switch 2 games that support the console’s mouse mode include Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out on June 5. But if you don’t have a pre-order already, there’s not much of a chance of you being able to pick one up ahead of release day short of buying a very expensive bundle with additional games.

UK buyers can pick up one of these bundles at the time of writing from ShopTo, Currys and Very. But when you’re looking at spending upwards of £500, many may want to wait instead.