Aardman is making a Pokémon show: Claymation Pikachu on the way

Prepare for a collaboration so delightfully British it practically sips tea and apologises profusely. The Pokémon Company and the animation maestros at Aardman – the claymation wizards who brought us Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, and the woolly wonder Shaun the Sheep – have officially pulled back the curtain on their new stop-motion series: Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu.

The big reveal dropped during the Pokémon Presents livestream on the 22nd of July, offering a peek at this uniquely British spin on the beloved franchise. The animated teaser, brief but brilliant, introduced our intrepid (or perhaps slightly bewildered) heroes: Sirfetch’d, the dapper Galarian evolution of Farfetch’d, and Pichu, Pikachu's adorable pre-evolution.

While their grand escapades remained shrouded in mystery behind a wall, a blissfully oblivious Wooloo in the foreground provided a very Aardman-esque nod to the slapstick humour we can expect.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu | Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Further details are still emerging, but we do know the series will be set in the Galar region, the UK-inspired land from Pokémon Sword & Shield. The narrative will unfold entirely from the Pokémon's perspective, a creative choice perfectly aligned with Aardman’s signature style. It should allow them to deliver eccentric Britishisms and physical comedy conveyed through silent, expressive characters, much like the villainous Feathers McGraw or beloved Gromit.

Aardman co-founder Peter Lord is shown enthusiastically discussing the project at the four-minute mark of the reveal video, and hinted at the show's potential. He stated, “It will give a unique look at the Pokémon in the world, told from the perspective of Pokémon, with the signature Aardman sense of character and comedy and craft.”

He also playfully teased that the series would explore a region never before seen. Could it be a stop-motion rendition of a damp, slightly melancholy British seaside town, populated entirely by Water-type Pokémon? Who knows, but we reckon Snorlax would love Margate. The brief footage, though fleeting, promised the tactile, charming stop-motion quality Aardman is rightly renowned for, demonstrating why this is a match made in heaven.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu is slated for release sometime in 2027, promising a fresh, humorous adventure that blends the iconic worlds of Pokémon and Aardman animation. You can check out the full Pokémon Presents below:

