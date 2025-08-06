IKEA's new retro-look Bluetooth speaker is an interior designer's dream

IKEA's new NATTBAD Bluetooth speaker offers a stylish and affordable solution, proving that functionality doesn't have to come at the expense of aesthetics. Launched in June 2025, this speaker, priced at just under £29, is designed to integrate into your living space seamlessly.

The NATTBAD boasts a compact, rounded silhouette with a retro radio vibe, feeling more like a modern accent piece than a traditional gadget. It's available in three colours: yellow, pink, and black. These muted shades allow the speaker to blend effortlessly with existing decor, providing subtle pops of colour rather than starkly standing out. Its size is ideal for bedside tables, shelving, or even a kitchen windowsill, offering substantial sound without feeling clunky.

The speaker can easily be placed among decorative items, whether you're aiming for a bohemian-inspired feel with its pastel tones or seeking background music for your kitchen or home office.

The NATTBAD isn't just about looks; it's also highly functional. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and features a multi-speaker mode, allowing you to connect multiple NATTBAD units to the same device to fill your entire home with your favourite tunes. This offers a more affordable multi-room audio solution compared to many competitors.

A standout feature is the Spotify Tap function, which allows you to resume your last Spotify playlist with a single press of a button. It also intelligently generates new music suggestions based on your listening history, making music discovery effortless.

The NATTBAD's launch follows IKEA's recent decision to end its partnership with Sonos, signalling a new direction for the Swedish retailer in the smart home market. IKEA is committed to making smart home technology more accessible, affordable, and user-friendly.

Over 20 new Matter-compatible smart products are planned for release, ensuring seamless integration with devices from various brands. The focus is on simplicity and affordability, demystifying the smart home kit for the average consumer.

While the NATTBAD is a powered speaker and requires a cord, its aesthetic appeal, ease of use, and budget-friendly price point make it an attractive option for anyone seeking stylish, functional audio that enhances their home decor. We’ve not been able to have a play with the speaker ourselves, but it is available now, and just from looking at them, you can’t go wrong with the pink one.