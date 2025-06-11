Your Sonos Ace headphones just got a big, free upgrade

Sonos has revealed that its Sonos Ace headphones have just got a big upgrade — and it is free for existing users.

While Sonos has had a bit of a rough time of late, its Ace headphones when released back in June of last year proved that the audio giants still had it in them to produce decent hardware.

Shortlist was among the first in the world to try a pair and noted in our Sonos Ace review : "The Sonos Ace headphones sound superb, look fantastic and have an impressive battery life."

They were missing a number of promised features, though, including the ability to link up to a Sonos Beam — which came shortly after — and TrueCinema compatibility.

TrueCinema is a unique Sonos thing, which measures the acoustics of your room and does some algorithm magic to make sure you are getting the best sound out of the headphones when watching a movie.

It's been a long wait but that feature has finally come to the Sonos Ace alongside a number of other features.

New Sonos Ace features revealed

Alongside TrueCinema, you also get an expanded version of TV Audio Swap.

This neat feature allows you to swap whatever sound is coming out of your Sonos soundbar to your headphones.

This feature now works with two sets of Ace headphones simultaneously, so two people can watch TV together without waking up the neighbours.

Sonos has also improved the ANC capabilities of the headphones. It now takes into consideration the shape of someone's head.

So, if you have a noggin like an orange on a toothpick, or like Sputnik — spherical but quite pointy at parts —, then the ANC will work around this and offer up better noise cancellation.

The final feature isn't quite so jaw dropping but Sonos is adding hi-res audio to voice calls and something called Sidetone means that your voice won't sound so strange when taking a call with the ANC on.

The Sonos Ace update is available now. It takes around 10 minutes to download and you'll be given a quick tour of these features once your headphones are up to date.

