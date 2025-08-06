South Park season 27 episode 2 ICE story teased following Trump skewering

South Park has gone hard with season 27, and has plans on slowing down by the sounds of it, with the US’s ICE agency in its sights.

The South Park X account recently dropped a teaser for the next episode, due to land on Paramount Plus on August 7th after a broadcast on Comedy Central at 6am, UK time.

That teaser shows what appears to be a South Park-ified version of Kristi Noem, the US Secretary of Homeland Security.

South Park season 27 episode 2 is called Got a Nut, and will feature Mr. Mackay in a key role.

“When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living,” the South Park account revealed.

And that living appears to be as an ICE agent. For those who, perhaps sensibly, have been avoiding news from the US, ICE is the agency responsible for cracking down on illegal immigration. It’s currently amid a project of mass deportations, while $170 billion in funding for the task recently passed through Congress.

South Park recently made headlines in a way it has not for years, with season 27’s first episode. In it, Donald Trump is depicted in a relationship with the devil. And he spends much of the episode entirely naked, with a very small penis on show.

This is a call back to the show’s much earlier years, and the 1999 South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut movie, in which Saddam Hussein was rendered in similar fashion, and with the same voice.

In previous seasons, Trump was referenced through an incarnation of Mr. Garrison with fake tan and a wig. But in season 27, the South Park team have stepped up a gear.

South Park is able to react to news events in a manner other animated shows simply can’t because of its famously rapid production cycle. Episodes can go from a blank script page to complete in as little as six days.

That process was detailed in a great 2011 documentary 6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park — although neither Trey Parker or Matt Stone has claimed that’s the schedule they work to these days.