5 huge Apple device updates coming to iPhone, Mac, iPad and more

WWDC 2025 showcased Apple's vision for the future this week, unveiling significant updates across its entire ecosystem, offering something for everyone.

Among the numerous announcements, five key features stand out as truly transformative. This year's conference delivered groundbreaking changes in software design, multitasking, and AI integration, marking a pivotal moment for Apple users.

From the revolutionary Liquid Glass redesign on iOS to the enhanced capabilities of iPadOS and macOS, Apple could be stepping things up a gear and at least moving in the right direction. The introduction of Apple Intelligence into various platforms promises seamless multilingual communication and personalised experiences.

These are the top five key features we learned about and will likely be the key changes that impact everyone...

WWDC 2025 — June 9 | Apple - YouTube Watch On

1. iPhone iOS Liquid Glass redesign

WWDC 2025's standout moment was the unveiling of Apple's Liquid Glass software design.

This new approach emphasises translucency and fluidity, incorporating rounded shapes, updated app designs, and a cohesive aesthetic.

This visual overhaul will be consistent across all Apple platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS. Marking the most significant redesign since iOS 7 in 2013, this long-awaited update to Apple's design language is highly anticipated and will undoubtedly excite Apple enthusiasts worldwide.

2. Multi-tasking iPad improvements

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple also unveiled iPadOS 26, hailed as the "biggest iPadOS release ever" by the ever-excited Craig Federighi. This significant update reestablishes the iPad as a powerhouse, not only in hardware but also with its robust software.

Key features include genuine windowed multitasking, an enhanced Files app, and the expansion of Preview to all existing iPad models. Also, iPads equipped with compatible technology will benefit from upgraded Apple Intelligence.

3. macOS Tahoe reveal

macOS 26 Tahoe was also showcased, the latest iteration of their Mac operating system, highlighting an expansion of the Continuity feature.

This enhancement enables seamless iPhone control from a Mac, including the ability to manage calls and contacts through the Mac's Phone app, eliminating the need to find your phone. The update continues to enhance Apple’s integrated systems, many of which users have come to rely on and have synergy with each other.

Beyond this, significant improvements are expected in the Spotlight tool, Live Translation, and Mac gaming capabilities, positioning macOS 26 Tahoe as a substantial update worth anticipation.

4. Apple Intelligence live translation

(Image credit: Apple)

Although Apple Intelligence took a bit of a backseat at WWDC 2025, Apple still introduced several practical AI advancements across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

The big one will no doubt be Live Translation, which aims to eliminate communication hurdles by enabling seamless multilingual conversations through FaceTime, phone calls, and text messages – a handy feature for anyone who finds themselves using Translate more than they would like to admit.

5. AI coming to Apple Watch

Apple Intelligence is, however, now available on the Apple Watch, offering both significant and subtle enhancements.

While the headline feature is the impressive Workout Buddy, the truly innovative addition is Hints. This feature leverages contextual data to suggest actions based on your location and activities.