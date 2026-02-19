Dyson PencilWash is the ideal cleaning gadget for a London home

We thought this one might be coming. Dyson has gone and brought the super-slim styling of its PencilVac to the wet floor range with the new Dyson PencilWash.

The idea is you get a lighter, more agile wet floor cleaner that can, just like the PencilVac, work its way under tighter spaces to let you clean your home more efficiently.

Less faff, less bulk, and it sounds like the ideal solution for London homes, in which most of us aren’t exactly drowning in spare bedrooms. Not in this economy.

The key specs

Let’a get down to some of the specifics. The Dyson PencilWash has the same 38mm diameter style handle as the PenvilVac. And it connects to the head that sits on the floor with a super-nimble hinged interface that lets the handle fold down to 170 degrees.

(Image credit: Dyson PencilWash)

It lets you get under spaces with as little as 15cm clearance. That may not be all that necessary for most kitchens but, hey, many of us have hard floors around the home elsewhere too.

The Dyson PencilWash is of course a powered cleaner, not just a fancy-looking dumb mop, and it uses its battery to rotate the microfibre roller head. This is constantly supplied with a fresh supply of water during use.

(Image credit: Dyson PencilWash)

There’s a 300ml water tank, and a 360ml waste tank, to account for extra gunk it might pick up on the way. An 8-point “hydration” system is designed to keep the roller evenly wetted.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dyson contends that much water will get you through up to 100 square metres of floor space, while the hot-swappable battery lasts 30 minutes per charge.

One of the key real-world appeals of the PencvilWash is it’s much lighter than the Dyson Wash G1. It weighs just 2.2kg, compared to 4.9kg for the G1, and only 380g of that is felt in the hand when the power mop is on the floor.

(Image credit: Dyson PencilWash)

“We’re keen on making machines smaller and lighter while dramatically improving performance,” says John Churchill, Dyson,’s Chief Technology Officer.

“Using hydration, agitation and extraction, it delivers a hygienic clean with fresh water only, supported by our filter‑free system. It brings the simplicity of a broom together with the precision and power from Dyson engineering.”

The Dyson PencilWash will be available from March 4th and will cost £299.99.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



