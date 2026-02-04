Dyson leaves the the tech behind for new scalp bubble treatment serum

It always felt inevitable that Dyson would move from making some of the best hair styling tools on the planet into actual haircare. The Chitosan range, which landed in 2024, was a solid first step, proving the brand could translate its engineering know-how into formulations.

Then came the Omega Nourishing range, bringing things closer to home by incorporating sunflower oil from Dyson Farms in Lincolnshire.

Now we have Dyson Amino, a leave-in scalp bubble treatment designed to support a healthy scalp for stronger-looking hair. The formula combines Dyson farm-grown barley with 11 amino acids and skincare-grade ingredients, and promises to balance moisture and oils with claims of up to a 65% boost in scalp hydration and a 62% reduction in excess oil. It’s clearly designed to think about the scalp first, rather than just the hair, which is a slightly different approach to other leave-in sprays or serums that can feel heavy or greasy if you’re not careful.

The standout feature seems to be the bubble-to-serum texture. According to Dyson, the bubbles transform into a light serum as you work them in, making it easier to cover the entire scalp evenly without leaving residue or weighing hair down. You can use it on wet or dry hair, and it comes with a fresh, earthy scent that is designed to make the whole routine feel a little more luxurious.

While we haven’t actually tried it yet, everything about Dyson Amino makes it feel like the most universally wearable Dyson haircare product so far. There’s no obvious risk of greasiness or overloading your hair, and the focus on the scalp rather than just strands hints at longer-term benefits that could really make a difference.

For a brand known for clever engineering and fuss-free performance, it’s intriguing to see those principles applied to haircare in such a thoughtful way.

If Dyson Amino lives up to the hype, it could well be the scalp-first treatment the brand has been missing. It is lightweight, versatile, and designed for anyone who wants healthier hair without second-guessing how it will behave. For fans of the Dyson approach to beauty tech, it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



