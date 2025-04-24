7 things you need to know about the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: The latest version of the iconic flip phone

"Hello Moto". We all remember that phrase, right? Don't pretend you didn't just read it and try to replicate the voice of the 2005 advert that revealed the Razr over two decades ago. Motorola might not be as well known as the likes of Apple and Samsung in the smartphone world these days, but despite it being 21 years since the original Razr, that iconic device lives on.

The company - now owned by Lenovo - has announced its latest line up of devices for 2025 and along with a new smartwatch that looks considerably like an Apple Watch and some very blingy Swarovski-adorned Bose-tuned earbuds, Motorola has revealed the latest Razr folding phones in the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra. The latter is the more exciting of the two, and there are seven key things you really ought to know.

1) It comes in a smooth, sexy, suede-like finish

In a first for a smartphone, one of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra's four finishes sees the company team up with Italian brand Alcantara to deliver a soft, suede-like texture in a gorgeous green colour called Pantone Scarab. The material is one you'll find in high-end cars, furniture and fashion, and while it might not be everyone's cup of tea, it's certainly more exciting than cold aluminium and glass.

There are three other finishes if the Alcantara finish isn't your vibe however, with the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra also available in a wood finish called Pantone Mountain Trial, a Pantone Rio Red leather-inspired finish and a Pantone Cabaret satin-inspired option that is bright pink. The standard Razr 60 also comes in four colour options, but there's no Alcantara for the standard model so if you like the idea of a suede smartphone, it's the Ultra model you'll need.

2) There's a flagship-level processor

Motorola's Razr 50 Ultra last year was a great phone but it didn't run on the fastest processor available. It opted for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which was a slight drop down from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that Samsung put into its Galaxy Z Flip 6 which launched a couple of months after the Razr.

Motorola has gone all out for the Razr 60 Ultra however, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite running the show. That's the same chipset you'll find in many of the latest Android flagship phones, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to the OnePlus 13. It's supported by 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, and it will allow this flip phone to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 due out later this summer. For now, Motorola claims the Radar 60 Ultra is the most powerful flip phone in the world.

3) It's the first flip phone with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramics

Motorola's Razr has long been praised for its functional external display. It's one of the better flip phones out there for offering a display you can actually do something with, whether running multiple apps or featuring handy widgets without having to flip the phone open. The Razr 60 Ultra has increased the brightness of the 4-inch external display to 3,500 nits from 2,400 nits, which should make using it in direct sunlight easier, and it has also added Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection too.

It's the first smartphone to offer this protection (so we were told), said to be 10 times better in terms of drop performance, so if you're someone with slippery hands, this is great news for you. According to Motorola, the Razr 60 Ultra's external display is also now the strongest ever, though again, we will have to take its word for that.

4) It's the strongest Razr ever

Speaking of strength, there's a new hinge on the Razr 60 Ultra. If you've ever considered a flip phone, you've probably paused to contemplate how long it will actually survive. The titanium reinforced hinge on this device is aiming to address those concerns though, while its dust resistance has been upgraded from the previous Razr model to IP48.

5) It will give you a day's charge in 8 mins

Not all smartphones out there have fast charging, but the ones that do are excellent for those of us who forget to charge our phone the night before, or need a phone to last all day and into the evening.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has a 4,700mAh battery, which is a higher capacity than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. But that's not the important part. It's the fact that this flip phone supports 67W fast charging that you should be paying attention to, with Motorola claiming you'll get a day's worth of power after 8 minutes of charging.

6) The display is Pantone validated

Motorola is going hard on its Pantone-collaboration, not only having the company consult on its colour ranges (the colour names probably gave that away), but the fact that all the displays across the 2025 range are "Pantone Validated".

That includes the 7-inch internal display that has a 4,500 nits brightness with support for a 165Hz refresh rate, while the ultra thin glass layer is said to reduce creasing by 30 per cent for what Motorola says is the smoothest ever display.

7) There's a lot of AI — like SO much

Like all phones these days, Motorola has jumped on the AI-hype train. The Razr 60 Ultra doesn't just have Motorola's own Moto AI on board, which offers a number of features, but it has partnered with multiple AI agents too making this one AI-heavy phone. There's Microsoft’s Co-Pilot, Google's Gemini, Meta's Llama 3 and it's the first phone to feature Perplexity too. It also has a dedicated AI button on the left edge.

When it comes to the Moto AI features, a couple of new additions include Group Shot within the camera offering, capturing multiple frames to ensure you get a group photo with everyone smiling and eyes open. It's similar to Google's Best Take on Pixel phones. There's also something called Next Move, which is contextually aware and predicts what you might want to do based on what's on your screen, while Playlist Studio allows you to put in any request you want for a playlist.