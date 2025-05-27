Limited edition B&O Beosystem 3000c blends retro & modern

Bang & Olufsen has announced the release of the Beosystem 3000c, an exclusive, limited-edition music system that marries the tactile experience of vinyl with the convenience of contemporary streaming. Limited to just 100 individually numbered units, this system is the third instalment in Bang & Olufsen’s Recreated Classics series, which revives iconic products through meticulous restoration and modern engineering.

The Beosystem 3000c features a faithfully recreated Beogram 3000 turntable from 1985, paired with state-of-the-art Beolab 8 stereo speakers. Both components boast a coordinated Artisan Walnut finish, showcasing a commitment to aesthetic unity and timeless design.

The Beogram 3000c retains its iconic floating silhouette and tangential tracking technology while incorporating a solid walnut back cover, re-anodised aluminium panels, and a new dust lid. Each unit undergoes meticulous refurbishment by hand at Bang & Olufsen’s Factory 5 in Struer, where aluminium components are pearl-blasted and brushed to perfection.

Complementing the turntable, the Beolab 8 speakers feature matching walnut lamellas and acoustic-grade aluminium, ensuring a harmonious visual and sonic experience. The system delivers rich, dynamic sound, whether playing vinyl records or streaming wirelessly, seamlessly integrating heritage and modernity.

(Image credit: Bang and Olufsen)

Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, Head of Product Circularity and Portfolio Planning at Bang & Olufsen, emphasises the series' dedication to honouring vinyl's cultural impact and the enduring value of its products. The Beosystem 3000c invites customers to rediscover their vinyl collections while effortlessly embracing modern listening habits – merging the best of both worlds.

Initially launched in 1985, the Beogram 3000 was celebrated for its pioneering tangential tracking technology and refined design. The recreated model preserves this intent while incorporating modern craftsmanship, including a precision-machined walnut back cover, a new aluminium control panel, a dust lid, fabric cables, and a future-ready pickup cartridge.

Priced at £22,100 / $30,000 / €26,000, the Beosystem 3000c is made to order and will be available from select Bang & Olufsen stores and online now.