WIND AND SEA, NBA, and PaRappa reunite for a retro collection

Japanese fashion brand WIND AND SEA, the NBA, and none other than PaRappa the Rapper are reuniting for their second triple-threat capsule collection. Set to launch on the 30th of August, this collection is the ultimate mashup of basketball nostalgia, streetwear garms, and retro gaming during a time when it’s never been more popular.

Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder are the teams highlighted in this second drop.

The PaRappa the Rapper creator, Rodney Greenblat, has cooked up original illustrations showing off PaRappa the Rapper and his pals adorned in different sports gear themed to the specific team that’s represented, with a range of different items.

The collab has also seen playful reimaginings of different teams' logos, leaning into the nostalgia of the 90s when gaming when simpler and basketball was in its pomp.

The collection is packed with goodies, including hoodies, jerseys, track jackets, graphic tees, track pants, sweatshirts, beanies, and tote bags, all getting the PaRappa treatment. Each piece blends the retro vibes of 90s basketball with WIND AND SEA’s signature clean aesthetic.

It’s for the NBA fan who still talks about the Jordan era, the gamer who spent hours mastering PaRappa the Rapper’s catchy beats, and the streetwear enthusiast who appreciates a good, unexpected twist.

The drop is scheduled for the 30th of August, 2025, and will be available on the WIND AND SEA online store, so you will have to ship from Japan, but luckily, the site does ship internationally. Prices will range from ¥3,300 – ¥35,200 JPY (approximately £20 – £180), but don’t forget to factor in the cost of postage in your final price. If you know anyone who also wants to get involved, it may be worth ordering together so you can split the postage.