Converse x Stranger Things custom shoe collection is out in less than a week

Stranger Things season 5 part one has just landed on Netflix, and for those with a bad case of Netflix fever, the Converse x Stranger Things range is out in less than a week.

From December 4th you’ll be able to get hold of a Stranger Things-drenched pair of Chuck Taylor All Stars, Chuck 70s or Weapons.

The star of the line-up is the Chuck Taylor All Star, which comes in six key designs, but can be further customised using Converse’s web tools. You pick the graphics printed on the sides. You choose the colour of the fabric, the colour of the tongue and heel stripe. Heck, you even choose the colour of the thread used, and what colour the eyelets are.

“Celebrate the final season of Stranger Things with a limited-edition, custom Chuck Taylor All Star, loaded up with elements inspired by the show. Max out your '80s aesthetic by mixing and matching unforgettable details,” says Converse.

A pair will set you back £90, although over at the website the pair has 30% off — but you can’t actually pre-order them yet so we’ll have to see if that deal is still live come December 4th.

The other two Converse collabs are non-customisable, but still dotted with Stranger Things flavour.

(Image credit: Converse)

The Chuck 70 design features a “well-worn” canvas upper, “Vecna-inspired” laces and Rockin' Robin embroidered in the read section of the upper.

There’s a WJQK radio station logo on the side, and a rubber chicken keyring attached to one of the laces eyelets.

“Iconic style—but a little stranger—with hidden references and character-inspired details for you to uncover,” is the idea here.

A pair of Converse X Stranger Things Chuck 70 costs £85.

(Image credit: Converse)

Finally, the Converse Weapon gets the most subtle Stranger Things makeover of the bunch. The leather upper is distressed, but the loudest of the visual tweaks are found inside the shoe.

There’s a Stranger Things insole, a special print to the inner lining and a “lunchbox lace jewel” up front. But, of course, the Weapon has the most 80s-inflected style of these shoes before we even touch on the Stranger Things tweaks.

The Converse x Stranger Things Weapon cost £100 a pair, and are also available from December 4th.

Just recently, Converse Japan also showed off its own collection, which features even more designs. But you'll likely need to get your importer hat on if you want one of these pairs. Have a look:

(Image credit: Converse Japan)





