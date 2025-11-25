Ray-Ban launches Star Wars eyewear collection for fans of the Force

Star Wars fans, it’s time to up your accessory game. Ray-Ban has just launched a limited-edition collection of collectable sunglasses inspired by the galaxy far, far away. The new Ray-Ban | Star Wars range merges the brand’s iconic eyewear with legendary characters and the saga’s eternal light-versus-dark theme.

There are four special-edition shades in total, each channelling a different corner of the Star Wars universe. The classic Wayfarer and Balorama silhouettes are reimagined with details inspired by Master Yoda and Darth Vader, while the new Mega Wayfarer and Mega Balorama models take cues from the Rebel Alliance and Kylo Ren.

Fans will notice subtle nods to the saga in temple engravings, character insignias, and inscriptions such as “May the Force be with you” or “Embrace the dark side.” Even the packaging follows the theme, with collectable boxes inspired by the light and dark sides of the Force.

The Master Yoda Wayfarer comes in transparent sage green with tone-on-tone lenses, stamped with the Jedi Order insignia and the classic Jedi blessing. The Darth Vader Balorama takes a darker turn, with a black wraparound frame, mirrored lenses and the Galactic Empire insignia on the temples.

For those on the light side of the rebellion, the Rebel Alliance Mega Wayfarer features transparent light brown frames and matching lenses, embossed with the iconic starbird and the phrase “May the Force be with you.” Meanwhile, Kylo Ren’s Mega Balorama brings a commanding presence to the collection, with transparent black frames, silver-red mirrored lenses and the First Order insignia.

Prices range from £202 for the Master Yoda Wayfarer to £277 for the Kylo Ren Mega Balorama, and the collection is available in selected Ray-Ban stores, partner stores, and online.

Whether your allegiance is to the Republic, to democracy, or you're more into the dark side, this drop has covered.

